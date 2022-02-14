Harvest House receives $10K donation from Muna Foundation

DONATION: The Bill Muna Foundation donated $10,000 to Harvest House on Feb. 4, using proceeds from its recent pancake and waffle breakfast. Harvest House’s mission is to help local children and teens, and particularly foster children, “develop a heart for God by providing a safe haven to help them grow physically, socially, mentally and spiritually.” Photo courtesy of the Bill Muna Foundation
