The dean of the School of Health at the University of Guam, Margaret Hattori-Uchima, has died.

Guam Fire Department spokesman Nick Garrido said Monday that two women in distress while paddleboarding and kayaking required rescue from the Alupang Cove area.

After the rescue, one of the women required no medical services, while the other was transported to Naval Hospital Guam after undergoing CPR at the Hagåtña marina, Garrido added.

Later on Monday, Marijana Kasumi Uchima on social media confirmed her mother, Hattori-Uchima, was the woman taken to the hospital before she died.

"She was paddleboarding and was pulled over the reef and lost her life jacket," said Uchima, who was able to see her mother at the hospital before she died.

Hattori-Uchima's brother Stephen Hattori, the executive director of the Public Defender Service Corp., also posted a message about the UOG dean's death.

"I'm heartbroken over the loss of my sister," Hattori wrote. "She was my sister, my hero and a true public servant for the people of Guam."

'Exceptional'

Local leaders including Speaker Therese Terlaje and Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero mourned Hattori-Uchima's death in statements released Tuesday.

"Dr. Hattori-Uchima was in a category of exceptional women of Guam whose tireless commitment to advancing public health and welfare made a difference in so many lives, most especially our patients," Terlaje said of Hattori-Uchima, who was a registered nurse for 34 years and an educator for 23.

"As the chairperson for the Legislature's committee on health, I trusted Dr. Hattori-Uchima's institutional knowledge to improve the quality of health care on Guam and to ensure we remove all impediments to growing our local workforce and meeting Guam's critical need for highly skilled nurses, social workers, nurse assistants and other health care professionals," Terlaje added.

Leon Guerrero added her thoughts on the passing of Hattori-Uchima, calling her "a giant among giants in the nursing community."

"Our island owes a debt of gratitude for her lifetime of achievements in moving mountains, crossing oceans and navigating the changing landscape of health care to provide our people the absolute best care possible," Leon Guerrero said in a statement.

Lillian Perez-Posadas, the administrator and CEO of the Guam Memorial Hospital Authority, also expressed her admiration for Hattori-Uchima.

"She was such a joy and gem to work with. We will miss Margaret very much. We will honor her spirit and love for our community by continuing her legacy of caring for our people with the same dedication," Perez-Posadas said on behalf of all of GMHA that she was saddened by the loss of Hattori-Uchima.