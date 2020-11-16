University of Guam School of Health Dean Margaret Hattori-Uchima achieved a career milestone and a first for Guam on Nov. 1 when she was inducted into the American Academy of Nursing 2020 Class of Fellows. She was among elite company at the virtual ceremony, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, who was one of four health care visionaries named as honorary fellows.

A total of 230 distinguished nurse leaders were selected for the honor nationwide by a committee of elected fellows. Selections were based on contributions to advancing health care and the public's health.

"I'm so proud to be the first Guam fellow," Hattori-Uchima said. "This is a special honor for our entire island and the nursing profession here, especially during a very difficult time for nurses with the pandemic."

As a registered nurse for 33 years, a faculty member at UOG since August 2001, and the dean of UOG's School of Health since 2014, she has been an advocate for improving the quality of health care in the region and has provided leadership in the study and alleviation of health disparities, according to an announcement from UOG.

Hattori-Uchima has been instrumental in securing grants that have launched needed programs for UOG and the community, including the Guam Micronesia Area Health Education Center, which works to increase the number, diversity and skills of workers in health care throughout Guam and Micronesia; the Guam/Micronesia Geriatric Workforce Enhancement Program, which is working to develop the health care workforce and family and caregiver training specifically related to geriatrics and dementia; and the National Institutes of Health BUILD EXITO program, which mentors undergraduates toward careers in scientific research.

She has played an active role in Guam's nursing community as well, serving for eight years as the vice chairperson of the Guam Board of Nurse Examiners. She has also developed a partnership between UOG and the Guam Homeless Coalition that has engaged students in the coalition's work for more than a decade.

Hattori-Uchima holds associate's and bachelor's degrees in nursing from the University of Hawaii, a master's in nursing from the University of Phoenix, and a doctorate in nursing from Villanova University.

The 2020 Class of Fellows at the American Academy of Nursing represents 39 states and 13 countries as well as Guam and the District of Columbia. The new fellows join a body of 2,700 nursing leaders within the American Academy of Nursing who are experts in policy, research, administration, practice and academia.