More than 150 people filled the University of Guam Calvo Field House on Friday in remembrance of the late Margaret Hattori-Uchima, Ph.D., the former School of Health dean.

They came to give their final farewell to Hattori-Uchima, a leader in local nursing who impacted the health care field countless times in her decades of teaching and practicing medicine. Hattori-Uchima died Dec. 26, after she was on a paddleboard in the water and was pulled over the reef.

With nearly all the chairs in the field house taken, some people stood, and the overflow of people who were still coming in sat in the bleachers, an air of grief and reflection filled the space.

More than 30 practicing and student nurses, who worked closely with Hattori-Uchima, filed in a line, one after the other, each with a white rose in hand. As they gathered at the front of the stage, they recited the Nightingale Tribute in her honor.

“In her life as a nurse, Margaret is not remembered by the many years of experience as a nurse, but by the difference she made during those years, by stepping into people’s lives, by special moments. She was there,” the nurses recited together.

The tribute continued, “When the calming, quiet, presence was all that was needed, she was there. In the excitement and miracle of birth or in the mystery and loss of life, she was there. When a sided glance could uplift a patient, family member or friend, she was there. At those times when the unexplainable needed to be explained, she was there. … When a gentle touch or a firm push was needed, she was there. In choosing the best one from a family’s ‘Thank you’ box of chocolates, she was there. To witness humanity in good times and bad, without judgment, she was there. To embrace the woes of the world willingly, she was there. And now that it is time to be at the greater one’s side, she is there.”

'We need more people like her'

Tributes to Hattori-Uchima have been made repeatedly since her death.

During the Interagency on Guam Homeless Coalition Zoom meeting Jan. 12, Sinajana Mayor Robert Hofmann shared his sincere appreciation for Hattori-Uchima’s dedication and impact in the community. Hattori-Uchima, for years, helped coordinate and manage regular surveys and outreach events for people who were homeless.

“The loss of a really good friend, … it has been truly a privilege to work with her in this, and she really was a giant in everything that she did. Whether it be from nursing to social work, to just, you know, we need more people like her out there. And I know it’s going to be hard to fill her shoes. There was a discussion, you know, how do we proceed? From her students, everybody she’s really mentored over the years, just go to her Facebook page and see hundreds of messages and I think that is so heartwarming. To make such an impact, it’s such a tragic loss,” Hofmann said.

Hattori-Uchima touched many lives and played important roles both in her personal life and professional life.

In a press release from Guam Regional Medical City, nurse Vanessa Marie Tudela recalled how Hattori-Uchima always gave simple reassurances like, “You can do it guys! I have faith in you! Don’t worry, I got you!”

Tudela said Hattori-Uchima's words inspired and motivated her and many others to persevere in the face of tough circumstances.

“She was such a bright light for others, charming, and always ready to mentor. You were one of a kind! You’ll surely be missed. Rest in your forever paradise, Dr. Margaret. Si Yu’os ma’åse,” she stated.

The loss of Hattori-Uchima has affected the UOG community immensely. Thomas Krise, UOG president, underscored the educator's impact on the institution.

“We are heartbroken by this overwhelming loss, and our thoughts and prayers are with Dr. Margaret’s family, loved ones, and her colleagues at the School of Health and across our university,” he said. “A bright light of our community has gone dark, and we are devastated to lose such a vibrant spirit way before her time. Her dedication, compassion, kindness, and understanding will inspire us all forevermore.”