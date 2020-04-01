The Governor's Office has launched a hotline to address a number of COVID-19 related inquiries. Local numbers can call 311 and be patched through to the following menu:

1. Medical questions regarding COVID-19 (DPHSS Nurse Triage)

Operational daily, from 6 a.m. - 10 p.m.

2. Report a business in violation of the Social Isolation Directive (Department of Revenue & Taxation)

Operational Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

3. Report an individual in violation of the Social Isolation Directive (Guam Police Department)

Operational 24/7

4. Business owner with questions on economic relief (Guam Economic Development Authority)

Operational Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

5. Employment and unemployment guidance (Department of Labor)

Operational Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

6. Counseling Hotline (Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center)

Operational 24/7

7. General Inquiries (Joint Information Center)

Operational Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Those calling from a non-local numbers can contact the Joint Information Center at (671) 478-0208/9/10, weekdays from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.