The governor's office has launched a hotline to address a number of inquiries related to COVID-19. Local numbers can call 311 and be patched through to the following menu:

1.) Medical questions regarding COVID-19 (Department of Public Health and Social Services Nurse Triage)

• Operational daily, 6 a.m.-10 p.m.

2.) Report a business in violation of the Social Isolation Directive (Department of Revenue and Taxation)

• Operational Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

3. Report an individual in violation of the Social Isolation Directive (Guam Police Department)

• Operational 24 hours a day, seven days a week

4. Business owners with questions on economic relief (Guam Economic Development Authority)

• Operational Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

5. Employment and unemployment guidance (Guam Department of Labor)

• Operational Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

6. Counseling hotline (Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center)

• Operational 24/7

7. General inquiries (Joint Information Center)

• Operational Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Those calling from a nonlocal number can reach the Joint Information Center at (671) 478-0208~10 on weekdays from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.