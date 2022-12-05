Tony Ada’s latest term as senator is drawing to a close and, although for now he will be returning to the private sector, it doesn’t mean that the future won’t lead him back to a life in politics.

“I feel, just like everything else, as we come to an end to the term that we are still very productive as a legislative body and do what we need to do and continue to work with the people until the very last day,” Ada said.

Ada will be returning to the family business, Ada’s Mortuary, where he will continue to help community members in their darkest hours.

“Just like every term that I exited, either the Legislature by being unsuccessful in my run again, or even when I was unsuccessful in my bid for lieutenant governor previously, I still went to the private life and continued in my family business. Still helping the community of Guam in my private capacity as a business owner and citizen of Guam,” Ada said. “Life continues. We can’t dwell on what is and what isn’t. Life is short. We just have to continue to give until our day we meet our creator. Anytime we can continue to make good of our island and people, that’s the ultimate goal - whether in public life or as a private citizen.”

Ada has served several terms over the years as an elected senator. When asked what legacy or mark he believes he left serving in the 36th Guam Legislature, Ada said he doesn’t look at his service in that respect.

“Anytime you have the opportunity to make our island better, like in the case of the Legislature, where we can introduce bills to eventually become law to make it better for our community, then the end result is always what we can do better for our people, not for individual legacies or goals, … the ultimate goal should always be for our people and our island,” the outgoing senator said.

Ada said it was never about him. It was about the people. Ada said that was the motivation for the bills he authored in this term.

“Every piece of legislation that I authored that has become law, they are all of great equal importance. None is greater than the other because it's a bill that was introduced with the help of the community ... that people either gave input in or recommended,” he said.

Although he did not attribute more importance to any bill, he did author legislation such as the Castle Doctrine, which addressed issues in public safety faced by residents.

“When I introduced (the) Castle Doctrine and it passed, it was a great bill," said Ada. "But every bill that has passed and become law are all important to me.”

Tony Ada is weeks away from the end of his term. There are a number of incoming senators who are just entering the political arena.

What advice did he give freshman senators?

“I think what they have to do is always do things for the betterment of our island and our people. When you start to try to advocate for one way or a different way you tend to lose focus. I think I have always been grounded in the realities of what life is on Guam. I think that’s what our future senators and lawmakers need to ensure,” he said.

He encouraged incoming senators to engage with the community and to listen to the concerns presented. Ada served several terms as a senator. He said he was well aware of the job’s demanding nature and the need to manage time wisely, especially taking into account the committees many new legislators will be a part of.

“I hope they go by what it truly means to be in a committee, which is every member - not just the senator at the head of the committee saying yay or nay,” he said. “Make use of the committee members, involve them in everything that needs to be done and make the committees greater. When you have public hearings, manage your time wisely.”

Ada ran unsuccessfully for lieutenant governor in the 2022 general election. Although that door is closed for the next term, he thanked the community for the opportunity.

“I'd just like to thank all the voters, those who voted and didn’t vote for me. I thank them for the opportunity to serve the people of Guam in the capacity that I did as their senator. I look forward to seeing and meeting them out there on the streets as a regular 'Tony' citizen,” he said.

Seeking elected office in the future is not out of the question for Ada.

“The people of Guam have not heard the last of Tony Ada. Tony Ada will be out there in one way or another," he said. "I look forward to seeing what the future brings. If the future brings me back to elected office, then that’s where I will be.”