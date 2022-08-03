Hawaii doctors seek to maintain injunction on in-person mandate for abortion services

The right to an abortion has always been a contentious topic on Guam, and the recent U.S. Supreme Court decision revoking the right in the United States has only fanned the flames around the issue.

At least for now, the procedure remains legal under Guam law, but those same laws also contain barriers to women seeking abortion services.

There is no doctor on Guam to perform abortions, leaving off-island travel, which may be difficult for some, or telemedicine as the only alternatives for anyone wanting the procedure.

Guam law contains a consultation requirement that imposes a 24-hour waiting period on abortions and requires that a woman must be provided certain information "in person."

Two Hawaii-based doctors with licenses to practice on Guam, Dr. Shandhini Raidoo and Dr. Bliss Kaneshiro, challenged the in-person mandate last year at the District Court of Guam. The American Civil Liberties Union filed the lawsuit on behalf of the doctors.

According to documents filed in the lawsuit, the mandate makes it impossible to administer medication abortion through telemedicine.

The District Court ordered that local officials be temporarily enjoined from enforcing the mandate as the case proceeded, allowing telemedicine abortions to take place for the time being.

But the Office of the Attorney General appealed that decision at the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Before the decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, the Supreme Court had established abortion as a right prior to viability of the fetus outside of the womb. While states could regulate abortions even in the early stages of pregnancy, they could not impose an undue burden on exercising the right.

The Dobbs decision did away with the existing precedent and placed the issue of abortion in the hands of lawmakers.

In the wake of the decision, the OAG requested that the 9th Circuit reverse the District Court's preliminary injunction, citing the District Court's reliance on now-overruled decisions.

Lawyers for Raidoo and Kaneshiro argued that the OAG's request should be denied for two reasons.

First, according to the lawyers, the court record is "sufficiently developed" for the 9th Circuit to affirm the preliminary injunction independent of the Dobbs decision, "that the in-person requirement is not rationally related to a legitimate government interest."

Second, even if the 9th Circuit were inclined to remand the preliminary injunction to the District Court to reconsider, vacating the injunction prior to remand is unnecessary and unwarranted "given the likelihood of plaintiffs’ success on their alternative claim and the undisputed irreparable harm that would result," the lawyers stated.

The lawsuit brought two claims against the in-person mandate.

The first was that the mandate imposed an undue burden on patients in Guam seeking abortion in violation of their rights to privacy and liberty as guaranteed by the 14th Amendment.

The second was that the mandate violated patients’ rights to due process and equal protection as guaranteed by the 14th Amendment because it lacks a rational basis, lawyers for the doctors stated.

"It is undisputed that Guam law does not prohibit Guam licensed physicians or Guam patients from using telemedicine to actually obtain an abortion ... or to provide or obtain informed consent in any other context outside of abortion," the lawyers argued. "And notably, it is undisputed that Section 3218.1 (of law) explicitly permits the state-mandated medical information about an abortion to be provided to the patient by people without any training to provide abortion care, care to pregnant patients, or even medical care at all."

The lawyers stated that the plaintiffs have already shown a sufficient likelihood of success with respect to the claim that there is no rational basis "for a law that requires abortion patients to make an in-person visit to obtain the state-mandated information from a person patently unqualified to provide it."

In response, the OAG stated that the plaintiffs had not demonstrated a "likelihood of success" as to warrant entitlement to the injunction.

"The existence of a rational basis for the in-person requirement means that plaintiffs-appellees will lose on the merits. The mere fact that the question is arguable tilts the analysis in favor of the Government. An injunction is inappropriate," the OAG argued.

Lawyers for the Hawaii doctors state that the 9th Circuit should deny the OAG's request to reverse the injunction, and instead set a briefing schedule to argue the merits of the OAG appeal or keep the preliminary injunction in place while remanding the issue to the District Court to consider whether alternative grounds for an injunction exist.

The OAG stated that the injunction "based on now-overruled cases" must be vacated and the "status quo reinstated."

"The parties can present their arguments regarding the appropriateness of a preliminary injunction post-Dobbs to the District Court for first review," the OAG concluded.