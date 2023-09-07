Hawaii doctors want abortion consultation lawsuit dismissed

The two Hawaii-based doctors who challenged Guam's in-person consultation mandate for abortion are seeking to have their lawsuit dismissed without prejudice.

The motion was filed at the end of August, some days after an official court mandate was handed down for the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals decision vacating a preliminary injunction on the consultation laws.

The dismissal motion goes over the procedural history of the case and legal arguments as to why dismissal should be granted. It's not known why the plaintiffs want to dismiss the case, but the legal arguments in the motion state that dismissals without prejudice are common following a ruling on a preliminary matter, including preliminary injunctions. Dismissing a case without prejudice means the case can be re-filed.

Dr. Shandhini Raidoo and Dr. Bliss Kaneshiro filed suit at the District Court of Guam in 2021 with assistance from the American Civil Liberties Union. Although abortion is legal on Guam, there is no provider physically available. The two doctors wanted to provide medication abortion services through telemedicine, but local law requires that certain information be provided in person to patients seeking abortion, leading to the lawsuit.

During the course of the case, the District Court ordered a preliminary injunction on the in-person consultation law, which prevented enforcement while the case was proceeding.

At the time of the lawsuit and the injunction, the U.S. Supreme Court still hadn't decided Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, the landmark case that reversed the stage on abortion rights in the United States. That decision came in June 2022 and, with it, states and other jurisdictions were given greater latitude to regulate abortion, including the implementation of outright bans.

The Office of the Attorney General appealed the District Court's injunction to the 9th Circuit court, which handed down its decision vacating the injunction on Aug. 1 based on the “new legal landscape” created by the Dobbs decision.

The appeals court stated that Dobbs made it clear the Constitution doesn't guarantee a right to abortion and that courts now play only a minor role in applying highly deferential rational basis review when assessing the constitutionality of an abortion-related law.

A court mandate was filed at the District Court on Aug. 23, stating the 9th Circuit judgment takes effect on that date.

The ACLU criticized the 9th Circuit decision, stating that it allowed GovGuam to enforce a “medically unnecessary and irrational” restriction to abortion.

Soon after the decision was released, legislation was introduced allowing for virtual consultations for abortion. It was retracted for an updated version, Bill 162-37, which would amend the Women's Reproductive Health Information Act of 2012, the local law containing the provisions for informed consent to an abortion, including the in-person mandate.

Bill 162 would do away with a 24-hour consultation requirement and many informational mandates, such as the requirement to tell a woman seeking an abortion the probable gestational age of the fetus and its probable anatomical and physiological characteristics. Bill 162 also would allow for virtual consultation.