Hawaii moves FestPac date to 2024

Guam will not have to spend more than $230,000 to send a 100-member delegation to the 13th Festival of Pacific Arts in Hawaii anytime soon.

The festival has been postponed to June 2024, FestPac Hawaii has announced on Twitter.

Hawaii was to host the festival in June of this year. With COVID-19, it was initially rescheduled to June 2021.

The government of Guam had planned to spend as much as $400,000 for the delegation's travel. The initial budget was later reduced to about $350,000, and then further adjusted to $230,000 in February, just before Guam started seeing COVID-19 cases.

The FestPac Hawaiʻi Commission unanimously voted to host the 13th FestPac in June 2024 due to continuing COVID-19 concerns, the commission stated.

In an announcement on Feb. 2, the Guam delegation's organizers said they would continue planning for the international cultural event.

FestPac is a traveling festival hosted every four years by a different nation in the Pacific. It was started by the Pacific community to help keep traditional cultural practices alive by sharing and exchanging culture at each festival.

Guam hosted the festival in 2016.