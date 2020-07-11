The Guam Hawgs Motorcycle Club will put rubber to the road for its annual Christmas in July ride on Sunday, July 12.

For 23 years, the club has delivered toys to children at local hospitals and shelters.

“To see the kids smile it makes me feel good,” said the youngest member of the approximately 100-member-strong club, Jasmine Marie Merrell.

Merrell, 19, started riding along on the back of her mom and dad’s bikes within the Hawgs back in 2003 at the age of 2.

She gained the nickname “Soda Pop” when she was officially inducted into the club two days before her 18th birthday and was doused in soda, tea and other nonalcoholic drinks in celebration.

“We are about helping children in need. If you have a family member who needs to go off island for medical treatment as long as you have the proper paperwork and are under the age of 18 our club gives $1,500 to offset expenses,” she said.

The group will visit Sanctuary Shelter, Erica’s House of Hope, Alee Shelter and the Children’s Ward at Guam Memorial Hospital.

They won’t be visiting Guam Regional Medical City this year because of COVID, Merrell said.

For those who wish to help, donations of coloring books, crayons, stuffed animals or soft toys, toiletries, and school supplies can be made at VFW 1509 Yigo, Wild Bill’s and Kaeo’s Tavern in Tamuning, Harley Davidson in Maite or with any GHMC members.