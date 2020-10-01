Pacific Islands University announced Wednesday the appointment of Rhonda Haynes to the office of vice president of academics.

Haynes’ credentials and experience fit in well with the mission and ethos of PIU, the school stated in a press release.

"She has a servant’s heart forged — in part — through the challenges and experience gained during her time raising children; working in Corporate America; serving on the mission field; and excelling in academia," according to PIU.

While working for a large corporation, Haynes completed a bachelor's degree in business and organizational management to further her career opportunities as an information analyst.

When her children began to leave home for college, she and her husband, Ron Haynes, sold everything they owned and established Lovely Feet Ministries as an independent, nonprofit organization, according to PIU. They served as missionaries to Bolivia until 2012 when Ron’s mother’s failing health required their return to the U.S.

Rhonda Haynes completed a master’s degree in Intercultural Studies at Trinity Evangelical Divinity School in Chicago.

Through her doctoral work and interaction with her advisor at Trinity Evangelical Divinity School, she was directed to do an anthropological study of Chuukese Christianity.

“With God's help, I will serve PIU in its mission while learning the variants of Micronesian culture and researching Chuukese Christianity,” Rhonda Haynes stated.