Hazardous pay opinion sparks debate, legislation

The recent release of the attorney general's opinion on double pay has raised more questions, if true, one senator says.

Sen. Joe San Agustin said he doesn’t agree with Attorney General Leevin Camacho’s opinion that double pay can’t be paid during the current pandemic. And, if true, then these questions must also be considered:

• Don't the governor and her directors have the authority to determine which agencies are closed, and thereby who is eligible for emergency pay?

• If pay is a policy issue and falls in the lap of the Legislature to address, then did the governor have the authority to set hazard pay for government employees?

San Agustin, a former police officer and employee at the Department of Revenue and Taxation, said any government employees who are required to work during any emergency should be compensated accordingly.

“An emergency is an emergency,” San Agustin said.

Vice Speaker Telena Nelson said senators are “currently working on legislation to address hazardous differential pay and double pay.”

“In recognition of our front-line responders’ dedicated work and service throughout this crisis, as well as their many sacrifices, we are working to ensure they are properly compensated under the laws of Guam,” Nelson said. “This is the least we can do to thank our front-liners for working under unprecedented circumstances to save the lives of our people.”

Nelson introduced similar legislation which the Legislature passed about a month ago. The governor vetoed the bill, saying the government couldn’t afford it.

The governor, in her veto letter to the Legislature, said Bill 326-35 as drafted means “front-liners and other essential employees would be entitled to both double pay and the COVID-19 differential pay initially established by Executive Order No. 2020-08.”

The governor said between the executive order and the possible extension of the public health emergency to July, if the bill were to become law, it would cost an additional $36 million for payroll.

Executive order filled the need

Carlo Branch, the governor’s policy chief, said the differential pay was created because the administration realized that, based on the policy, there would be no form of compensation for those employees who were called in to provide essential services – from nurses and therapists to police officers and firefighters.

The Guam Daily Post asked Branch when the decision was made not to pay the emergency double pay and create the differential pay instead, which provides for 10%, 15% and 25% additional pay above the base salary for hours worked for COVID-19 response depending on the level of exposure or potential exposure to positive cases.

“I think you’ll see from the AG’s opinion that there wasn’t a determination to pay one over the other, simply because the one never applied,” he said. “I think that’s where a little bit of the confusion is, because it was never that one was ever decided over the other. It was simply in line with – I guess what is now the AG’s opinion – we just didn’t believe that the rule was triggered in the way that it was written."

Branch added, “The AG explained that there had to be three conditions in order for the double pay rule to apply. Those conditions were not met at the time that we were contemplating the differential pay. In realization that the rule had not been met, the governor created the differential pay to meet the obvious need of getting front-liners the additional pay.”

Satisfying criteria

Under Rule 8.406 of the personnel regulations, Camacho wrote, an employee is entitled to receive double pay or compensatory leave credits when:

• the governor declares an emergency;

• the facility where that employee works at is closed; and

• the employee is still required to report to work to provide essential services.

“There is no question that the first criteria has been satisfied,” Camacho stated.

“However, the answer to whether the remaining criteria have been satisfied may not be as neatly packaged as desired, and will instead depend on an agency-by-agency determination of the particular circumstances regarding the operational status of each agency and the work status of the affected employee(s).”

What’s open, closed

The question on whether an employee’s agency is closed begins with the initial Executive Order 2020-04, Camacho stated. The executive order stated, “All nonessential government of Guam offices are closed and such services are suspended. Essential personnel shall be identified and contacted by their appropriate supervisors.”

A few days later, on March 19, the governor issued Executive Order 2020-05, which stated GovGuam “is operating in a limited capacity,” the opinion states. It created statuses for agencies: completely closed, operational but closed to public access, and others were fully operational with public access.

Pointing to health agencies, Camacho said the question of closure, which is the second of the three requirements, was not met because Guam Memorial Hospital and government clinics remained open during the COVID-19 public health emergency.

San Agustin said the precedence of previous emergencies should have paved the way to a common-sense action.

San Agustin said Camacho makes it clear that it’s the governor and her directors who determine what agencies are deemed “closed” and thus who would be eligible for double pay during emergencies.

He said the AG’s statement that this pandemic is a new type of emergency leaving the government in “uncharted territory” doesn’t stand.

“As I read through this letter, the governor closed Guam. The governor has the authority to do that,” he said.

Also, according to the AG’s opinion, we’re the only ones who can determine pay, San Agustin said. "That being the case, then why is the governor setting pay in an executive order?" he asked.

“She should have just followed the double pay,” San Agustin said.