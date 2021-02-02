Hazardous sea conditions continue through Wednesday night

Officials urge residents to avoid dangerous sea conditions.

The National Weather Service Tiyan Office has issued a high surf advisory for Guam and the Mariana islands.

Hazardous surf reaching 7 to 9 feet is expected on north-facing reefs and 9 to 12 feet on east facing reefs through Wednesday night.

Rip currents

There's also a high risk of rip currents in effect for Guam, Rota, Tinian, and Saipan all through this week and weekend to Monday night.

Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore. Dangerous rip currents are expected along north and east-facing reefs. Officials offered the following guidance:

• Inexperienced swimmers should not enter the water

• Never swim alone.

• If caught in a rip current, yell for help. Remain calm and stay afloat while waiting for help. If you're swimming out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible.

• Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current.

A small craft advisory remains in effect until 6 p.m. Thursday for the coastal waters of Guam, Rota, Tinian, and Saipan. East winds of 28 miles per hour and seas of 8 to 12 feet will produce hazardous conditions for small craft. Highest winds and seas will be in the Saipan and Tinian waters today, and will then move southward. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid boating in these conditions.

The Offices of Guam Homeland Security and Civil Defense remind the community to avoid east and north facing reefs and beaches until hazardous conditions subside. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags, and signs. Rip currents are life threatening.