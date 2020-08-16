Hazardous trees to be removed at Agat school

A massive mango tree along San Vicente Avenue in Agat fell Wednesday morning, according to Mayor Kevin Susuico. Fortunately, no one was hurt.

"It fell about 8:15 a.m. and that's about when people are walking during their exercise in the morning, so somebody really could have gotten injured," he said.

The fallen tree was removed with the help of the Department of Agriculture and the Department of Public Works, he said.

The tree sat on the campus of Marcial Sablan Elementary School and nearby trees will be removed as a safety precaution.

"It's just for the safety of kids who will be going back to school," Susuico said. "Some of those trees are just falling down branch by branch."