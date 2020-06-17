A group of 18 student organizations from Harvest Christian Academy donated $1,800 to Guam Regional Medical City to help support patients and doctors with supplies for COVID-19.

In April, Harvest Christian Academy student Justin Kim reached out to GRMC, talking to officials at the private hospital. The student organizations raised the money during the school year to support club activities. However, with the early closure of the school due to COVID-19, the HCA clubs decided they wanted to pool their funds and use them to help the community, according to a press release from GRMC.

On May 14, GRMC received a message from HCA Clubs’ Brandon Pegarido, advising GRMC that a check for the combined funds of their clubs had been mailed to the hospital.

“On behalf of our student-led clubs, they would like to express their gratitude for all that the medical community is doing during this difficult time on Guam. All of the club presidents decided to donate their club funds to GRMC. You have our prayers and support during this time,” Pegardio stated.

A few days later, GRMC received a check from the HCA clubs for $1,800.

“We were overwhelmed and humbled by this amazing gesture from these young students of Harvest Christian Academy. They could have saved this money for next school year, but instead they chose to donate it to help others,” said Dr. Mike Cruz, GRMC chief executive officer and president. “These students represent Guam’s community spirit and are an excellent example for all of us to follow. I give my sincerest ‘Dångkolo na si Yu’os ma’åse’ to the club members at Harvest. Thank you.”

GRMC shared its appreciation for each of the 18 clubs that contributed to the donation: Justin Kim, president of the HCA American Red Cross and vice president of the STEM club, along with Brandon Paragrino, president and vice president of HCA Clubs, respectively. GRMC also thanked the following clubs, their presidents and vice presidents: American Red Cross Club - Justin Kim and Analina Koh; Animal Care Club - Alysha Grinie and Sua Euh; Art Club - Angela Zhang and Naomi Gong; Camera Club - Hanki Park and Enqi Yang; Chess Club - Grace Estur and Oscar Lee; Cyber Forensics Club - Andrew Lu; Design Club - Samuel Forman and Reyna Fernandez; Environmental Preservation Club - Trinity Terlaje, Maribelle Gonzalvo; Fitness Club - Matthew Park and Tommy Pool; Future Business Leaders of America Club - Analina Koh and Yuan Jen Kuo; Guitar Club - Kaitlin Bongato and James Marques; Medical Club - Megan Lopez and Vanessa Y. Kim; Mental Health Club - Jonte Sanchez and So Jung An; Service Club - Maxwell Warren and Ji Hong Cha; Soroptimist (S) Club - Bella Reyes and Shannon Weidner; STEM Club - Eddie Lee and Justin Kim; UNICEF Club - Jasmine Lin and Shannon Weidner; and the Writers Club - Sandra Han.