A musical icon, beloved entertainer and goodwill ambassador of Guam, Jimmy Dee, died Thursday morning.

Born James Henry Pangelinan Flores, he died peacefully, surrounded by his loved ones, according to a statement from his wife Jackie Flores, and their children Dr. Jim Flores and Joleen Respicio. He was 76.

“While we are deeply saddened by his loss, we take comfort in knowing he now rests with the Lord,” they stated. “We are so grateful for the many messages of love and condolences we have already begun to receive, and we ask for your continued prayers as we get through this difficult time.”

A friend from high school band

Jimmy Dee was a singer and entertainer at a young age. He started the band Glow Lights while in school and convinced classmate and friend Leo Casil to join.

“He told me we needed a drummer for the band. I told him, ‘Jimmy I play the piano.’ I didn’t even know how to play the drums,” Casil said chuckling at the memory. “So he’d put on some records and told me, ‘Just follow the beat.’ And that’s how I learned to play the drums.”

Casil, calling himself a member of the band's second generation, said they were good. And at the heart of it all was Jimmy Dee who managed to have them play every weekend.

“From school gigs to military clubs, and that’s when we were still going to school. We were making pretty decent money for kids our age,” he said.

Casil added that Jimmy Dee pursued music even after bandmates started drifting to college and future careers.

“He never stopped. He continued to develop his love for music. He had a strong drive to sing and, in fact, that was his profession even after college - he never became an accountant,” Casil said.

“He became a superstar in his own right. As you follow his career, he sang, he wrote music, (and) he helped others learn music and entertainment ... and he was just so gifted. He was one of those guys who could listen to a record and then play the chords.”

Legacy

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio also sent out a statement.

“For decades, he brought the masses to the dance floor, filling our lives with joy and laughter all while perpetuating our CHamoru language and culture to locals and visitors alike,” Gov. Leon Guerrero said, in part. “Our hearts go out to his wife Jackie, son Dr. Jimmy, and daughter Joleen, and their families.”

Tenorio noted that Jimmy Dee used his talents to share that håfa adai spirit with people around the world and to the younger generations at home.

Former Gov. Carl Gutierrez, president and CEO of Guam Visitors Bureau, said he and former first lady Geri Gutierrez are saddened by Jimmy Dee’s passing. The Gutierez family and Jimmy Dee's share familial ties.

“He is one of the vanguards who broke open the musical talents of our people from the 1960s to now. Jimmy was a mentor and he always wanted to reach out and help our local talent. He devoted his life to promoting Guam and developing opportunities to showcase our beautiful people and culture.”

Speaker Therese Terlaje said, “I truly believe that language and music are the best ways to preserve memories, tradition, and culture for future generations. I know that Jimmy has been cataloging some of his life’s work in recent years which is a display of CHamoru pride and his desire to share his love of Guam with the rest of the world. I am grateful for the legacy of art that he has left behind for our children and grandchildren to share.”