Editor’s note: This is the first in a two-part series covering an interview conducted with Matt Herrmann, a longtime congressional aide who served in a number of capacities for former Congresswoman Madeleine Bordallo, completing his decade-long tenure in 2017 as her chief of staff.

While a recent online media conference with his lawyers may have helped Del. Michael San Nicolas save local votes in his current gubernatorial bid, he also may have increased his risk of being investigated or prosecuted by the U.S. Department of Justice.

That’s the assessment from Matt Herrmann, a longtime congressional staffer who also worked for former Congresswoman Madeleine Bordallo.

“In Guam I get the politics of what he was doing. In D.C., he did not help his case. And he may think he doesn’t have anything to worry about, but that is simply not true,” he told The Guam Daily Post from his Maryland home.

Currently an advisor handling congressional matters and an adjunct faculty member teaching politics at American University, he served for a decade in Bordallo’s office, eventually ending his tenure as her chief of staff in 2017. His criticism over how San Nicolas has been describing his ethics investigation, was sharp.

“He was lying through the process and not cooperating,” he told The Post, stressing the gravity of the report admonishing San Nicolas for not cooperating with and stalling his ethics investigation.

“… Delegate San Nicolas’ overall lack of candor and diligence in cooperating with the (investigative subcommittee’s) investigation reflected poorly on the institution of the House and, thereby, brought discredit upon the House,” the report found.

According to Herrmann, it’s a clear message that was being cemented into the public record.

“That is not a flippant statement that was just thrown in there. That is a very serious statement that came from the members of that investigative subcommittee. That didn’t come from the staff,” he said. “(It was) the members who were hearing from the investigators that he dishonored (them) and, frankly, they felt - but didn’t say it this way - that he lied.”

Herrmann particularly took issue with San Nicolas using legal principles and conspiracy theories to undermine the legitimacy of the report’s evidence and recommendations.

“What’s the best way to send the message … impact our elections, and make everybody else in the Congress be like, ‘Oh my gosh. Whether they’re violating my due process or not, I better just roll over and do what they’re telling me to do, otherwise they might do what they did to San Nicolas – and just drop all of this … 60 days before my election,” the delegate said during his news conference held June 28.

Herman called the conspiracy theory presented by San Nicolas pure spin and said voters should not dismiss the weight of the committee’s findings, but rather they should dismiss San Nicolas’s attempts to evade them.

“That is just not how the process operates. It is independent of (House) leadership. These staff are all lawyers. They are very highly trained, well-paid lawyers who take their job very seriously,” he said. “Because the ethics committee is really the last stop to making sure members of the House conduct themselves in an ethical manner. To attack that process is not helping his cause, and it's wrong."

According to Herrmann, the people of Guam are now faced with the “serious” matter of having their lone delegate to the U.S. House of Representatives under the specter of the consequences from evidence gathered in his ethics investigation. It's a problem made worse now that it has been forwarded to federal law enforcement authorities.

"If you know there is a statute of limitations you want to get this over to the authorities that are going to prosecute it before that statute of limitation comes up. I don’t have insight as to what the next steps of DOJ might be," he said. "Rest assured, from a D.C. perspective, everything that the delegate has done is not helping his case in D.C.. It may be great politics in Guam but its not well received in Washington."

After about two years of interviews and investigations, the bipartisan Office of Congressional Ethics unanimously voted to approve the findings of the inquiry, and forward it to USDOJ, in part because impending statutes of limitations may precluded the prosecution of certain crimes the delegate may have committed after 2023 or 2024.

“It is not common for the House Ethics Committee to refer something to DOJ,” Herrmann said. “(Members of congress) generally like to take care of business within the House and in this case they felt that there was significant wrongdoing that required further effort by DOJ to bring justice to this matter.”

No apology

It took a few moments for San Nicolas to consider, when asked by the Post during his media conference, if there is evidence in the report for which he would apologize or take responsibility.

“I really, can’t think of anything right now,” he said. “What are you going to apologize for when you haven’t been charged with anything, and you haven’t been found guilty of anything?”

While the OCE sent to Justice for further action doesn't use the word "guilty," investigators and the committee unanimously agreed the inquiry shows there was “substantial evidence” San Nicolas: