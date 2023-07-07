A complaint has been filed against Ignacio "Ike" Santos, the Guam Department of Education federal programs administrator, and as many as five other officials who have yet to be named.

Sen. Thomas Fisher said the complaint was brought forth both in his capacity as a private citizen and as a senator with the 37th Guam Legislature.

“I am suing Mr. Santos because he is a thief,” Fisher said during a press conference Thursday. "He is stealing money and has stolen money from the pockets of schoolchildren here on Guam and as federal programs administrator. I want everyone to understand that Mr. Santos is a highly trained individual on what can be done and what cannot be done with federal moneys received by the government. He very well knew what he was doing."

The complaint stems from allegations brought to light in an audit report released by the Office of Public Accountability regarding GDOE overtime payments made primarily to ineligible federal program division employees.

According to Post files, the audit covered payments certified between March 2020 and September 2022 in which Santos signed off on payments to exempt employees as well as himself.

“He intentionally and wrongfully paid the exempt employees, people who were not eligible at all for their overtime pay, including himself, ... up to an amount (of) at least $640,000 and maybe as much as $1.5 million,” Fisher explained. "That’s why when we complained in court, we said, 'Well, we want that $640,000 back and may want more.'"

Fisher’s complaint indicated that Santos did a number of things to expend federal dollars illegally.

“In one aspect, he certified the availability of funds to pay overtime when the overtime had already been approved by himself and he also, as I have said, paid exempt employees who were not eligible to receive money. That, again, includes Mr. Santos,” Fisher said.

Twelve percent of the funds illegally paid, according to Fisher, padded Santos’ pocket. According to the OPA audit report, Santos received the highest amount in overtime signed off on during the period - nearly $80,000.

“I find it particularly ironic that him being the federal programs administrator (that) was in charge of the money has said as recently as 2020 ... that this money needed to be devoted for the use of the schoolchildren here on Guam. He didn’t do that and took the money and put it in his own pocket, and has been feathering his own nest with that,” Fisher said.

He added Santos’ actions give standing to pursue the matter in the Superior Court of Guam, where the complaint has been filed.

“That is why we are suing Mr. Santos to give that money back,” Fisher said. "That money is going to go back to the Department of Education. Mr. Santos is going to pay it. He stole it."

Other possible defendants

Santos is the only named defendant in the complaint, which has reserved the ability to name five more defendants in the future, one of whom could be former GDOE Superintendent Jon Fernandez, who was at the helm when the alleged impropriety occurred.

Fisher said the complaint holds Santos, along with the unnamed defendants, liable to pay back the money to GDOE.

As it stands, the allegedly pilfered money has not been claimed for reimbursement by the federal government as it should have been if not wrongfully expended.

“Every single penny was reimbursable. ... The reason we did not make a claim on it is because we knew we had broken the law, and so Ike Santos caused the Department of Education to just eat that loss. We couldn’t ask the (U.S.) Department of Education for that money back without telling on ourselves,” Fisher said. “Now, we are going to have to claw it back from Mr. Santos’ very, very sticky fingers.”

'He has to answer to the complaint'

Now that a complaint has been filed, Santos has 20 days to respond.

“He has to answer to the complaint,” Fisher said. "He is either going to deny it all or admit it all, or any in part or admit in part. Once he has done that, then the attorneys will sit down and put together some type of scheduling order."

Discovery, Fisher explained, is an exchange of information that will for Santos include producing tax information, W-2 forms and the like.

Following discovery, there will be an opportunity for the plaintiffs to sit down with Santos and ask questions in deposition.

In the complaint filed July 5, Fisher said Santos would have been served Thursday, July 6.