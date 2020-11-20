'He never gives up': Lifeguard left jobless in the pandemic finds hope in the Army

Editor's note: This is the first in a series of stories about workers, along with their families, who have been able to get back on their feet after losing their job as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and later got temporary help from the federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program.

Tatian Grajo, 24, was furloughed from the job he's held for more than four years just weeks after his wife gave birth to their second child.

For the young family with two children including the newborn, losing their only source of income in March caused a lot of uncertainty.

At the time, not much was known about COVID-19, or how long it would affect peoples' lives, jobs and livelihoods.

"It was hard," Tatian's wife, Perleen, told The Guam Daily Post on Thursday.

Thankfully, the 24-year-old said, their parents helped them get through it all until Tatian was able to apply for and receive federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation.

"PUA was a big help," she said. She helped her husband apply for PUA and FPUC. "But my husband didn't want to just rely on that. He was looking for another job."

More than 30,000 private sector workers on Guam received or continue to receive the federal PUA, administered by the Guam Department of Labor.

While FPUC expired in July, PUA provides assistance for up to 39 weeks. Many on Guam have already reached or are about to reach their PUA limit.

Perleen said there was no telling whether her husband could ever get his job back as a lifeguard at Onward Beach Resort Guam, because COVID-19 travel restrictions had brought Guam's tourism to a standstill. This December would have been his fifth year as a lifeguard.

Pushing forward

Around August, she said, Tatian took the Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery, a test used to determine qualification for enlistment in the U.S. military.

"He'd always wanted to be in the Army," Perleen said.

But when Tatian took the ASVAB, he didn't pass, she said. However, instead of giving up, the setback only emboldened him to try harder and he took the test again.

"He never gives up, so he tried again and passed it. I think that was in September. And then there's a confirmation test," Perleen said.

Now, Tatian is at Army Basic Combat Training in Missouri.

He left Guam in the first week of November, around the time when he reached the end of his PUA payments, the wife said.

"I was sad that he had to leave for BCT, but I know it's for the family's sake. And him being in the Army, that's always been his dream," she said.

Prior to the interview, Perleen asked her husband whether he wanted her to share their story, in the hopes of inspiring others who have also lost their job or got their hours cut and are still trying to look for a job or pursue their passion.

"Don't give up," she said. "There's still hope. There's always hope."