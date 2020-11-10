'He shot me': Officer's final words replayed

Mark Torre Jr. sat beside his attorney with a mask on his face on Monday, as the government played the 911 recording captured on July 13, 2015 – the night his colleague, Guam police Sgt. Elbert Piolo, died.

Torre stands accused in Piolo’s death and is undergoing a second trial before a Superior Court jury. This time, he's being tried for negligent homicide.

Piolo had been shot outside of Torre’s residence in Yigo.

“I’m dying. I’m dying. He shot me. He shot me,” Piolo was overheard saying during the 911 call.

The recording was played while 911 dispatch operator Cherika Chargualaf was on the witness stand. She was one of the operators who answered the three phone calls Piolo made that night.

The trial is being streamed from the Judiciary’s temporary courtroom, located in the San Ramon Building, adjacent to the main courthouse atrium.

Most of the audio from the hearing on Monday was muffled and had low volume.

But Piolo clearly could be heard in pain, as the dispatcher tried to get information from him about what had happened.

Piolo had called out to the defendant's father, police Lt. Mark Torre Sr., during the 911 call. Torre Sr. also lives at the residence where the shooting occurred. Torre Sr. was overheard providing the dispatcher with directions to his home.

The government also called Guam police officer John Edwards to the witness stand, as a portion of the police body camera footage that captured police response that night was played for the jury.

Piolo died after sustaining a single gunshot wound under his right armpit into his chest. Torre Jr.'s gun had been used to fire the fatal shot.

A jury in 2017 had found Torre Jr. guilty of aggravated assault and negligent homicide during his first trial, but the Supreme Court of Guam vacated the conviction two years later.

The high court ruled that the Superior Court of Guam had made an error when it denied the defense's motion to suppress the body camera footage, which showed police interrogating Torre Jr. before he was read his Miranda rights, which include the right to remain silent and the right to an attorney.