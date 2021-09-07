A man was placed under arrest after he allegedly tried to attack a woman with a machete.

According to court documents, the woman was playing with her children in Yigo when Ramsey Anthonio Mazawa, 34, approached her with a machete and swung it at her.

"He tried to cut me. I know he was trying to cut me," the woman later told police.

Mazawa allegedly told officers the woman had temporarily lived in his house, adding that he believed she stole his chain the day she moved out.

He admitted to approaching the woman with a machete, but denied having any intention to harm her, documents state.

Mazawa was charged with aggravated assault as a third-degree felony along with a special allegation of deadly weapon use in a felony, and reckless conduct and assault, both as misdemeanors.

He was convicted of assault in 2014, documents state.