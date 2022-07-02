‘He violated me’: Woman who alleged suruhanu raped her takes the stand

Frank "Ko" San Nicolas looked at his accuser as she testified about the allegations that the spiritual healer had raped her in a remote cave in May 2020.

Trial continued Friday before Superior Court of Guam Judge Arthur Barcinas after the court denied San Nicolas’ request for a mistrial.

“He violated me, … He repeated, ‘this is good.’ He said, ‘this is what the ancestors wanted,’” the victim said. “He did rape me. I wanted to talk to him about that. … At that time, I did not want to admit to myself that I was sexually assaulted.”

The victim testified that she was confused when the alleged incident occurred.

“I did not understand that ‘I did not want to be penetrated’ wasn’t enough,” she said. “I was wondering if in some way I gave him the impression that I wanted to be penetrated, that I wanted to have sex with him, that I wanted to do anything that wasn’t a platonic, nonsexual, spiritual healing experience. Everything he was doing was to make me feel comfortable and his comments he made in response to me telling him that my boundaries had been crossed were also to make me think it was a healing and positive experience when it was not.”

She recalled sharing the traumatic experience with a group of people including the defendant’s son, Hila’an San Nicolas.

Hila’an San Nicolas has testified that he apologized to her.

“He looked sad. He looked me in my eyes and cried with me. He held my hands and said, ‘I am so sorry,’” she said.

The victim testified that she wanted to confront the defendant. She even said she had to confirm with someone who was CHamoru if what had happened was sexual assault.

“I wasn’t really sure if being penetrated was a part of a healing ceremony and if that was something a suruhanu does to someone with sexual trauma,” she said. “He did not know that walking into the cave, but after expressing it to him and him penetrating me saying it was for the ancestors, … I just wanted to be sure that’s not his medicine.”

She testified that she was in fear of reporting the allegations knowing that the defendant was a police officer.

Frank San Nicolas is a former Guam Port Authority police officer.

The trial continues Tuesday with the defense team set to question the accuser.