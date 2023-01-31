The son of former senator and mayor Jose "Pedo" Terlaje called his father a "forgiving and generous man."

A day after several of the island's leaders mourned the death of Jose Terlaje, his son Joey Terlaje made a statement to The Guam Daily Post about his father's legacy.

"My father was a source of strength, a pillar for the whole family and the people of Guam," Joey Terlaje stated.

According to Joey Terlaje, his father's "selfless" career included being a Vietnam War soldier, police officer, mayor and senator.

Joey Terlaje, who was also a public servant, being a Superior Court of Guam marshal and deputy director of the Department of Corrections, said Jose Terlaje's commitment to service "echoed through his career, his children and grandchildren."

Like many of the island's leaders, Speaker Therese Terlaje called her former colleague a "wise and compassionate colleague."

Joey Terlaje described is father as a "forgiving and generous man."

"He was also renowned for his inundating generosity. As many witnessed him, he would take his shirt off his back for someone less fortunate," Joey Terlaje stated. "My family and I thank everyone who touched his life in some way ... by contributing to his personal and professional growth over the years - or who took a moment out of their busy lives to offer up a prayer in our time of mourning."

Joey Terlaje recalled the lasting influence his father left on him.

"His time on earth left footprints in our hearts and he always said, 'Joey, if you're ever in a position to help our people - do whatever you can and help, even if it costs you hardships.'"

Jose Terlaje served two consecutive terms in the Guam Legislature. He last served as a lawmaker in the 36th Legislature from 2021 to 2022. He ran for reelection last year, but did not obtain enough votes to retain his seat. The last measure he introduced that was enacted into law was Bill 346-36, which facilitates early retirement for law enforcement officers and investigators.

“What began as a bill to improve the retirement plan for law enforcement officers, who so honorably serve our island, is now a law that will benefit current and future government of Guam employees across all jobs and categories,” Jose Terlaje stated during a signing ceremony at Adelup in late December.

As a lawmaker and mayor, he invoked "HITA," as his slogan. The word is the CHamoru inclusive form of the pronoun "we," which the late senator also used as an acronym for the words honesty, integrity, trust and accountability.