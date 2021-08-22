The Guam Department of Education’s Head Start program will begin classes Monday.

Classes were supposed to start Aug. 18. However, the Head Start program needed guidance from the regional Head Start office, according to Superintendent Jon Fernandez.

“In this environment because of what we are seeing with COVID-19 and challenges across the country we wanted to get an understanding of what the office would require and whether there would be some flexibility in how we operate,” Fernandez said.

To start the school year, Head Start students will not receive five days of instruction like other GDOE students.

“If they went for five days of instruction it is likely that they wouldn’t be able to be fully enrolled because they wouldn’t be able to offer any days to the extra students based on the class size," Fernandez said.

The Head Start program is at full capacity with more than 500 students, based on the recommendations of the policy council, Head Start students will attend in cohorts.

The recommendations were made in light of the learning environments crafted for early childhood learners to maximize interaction.

“I think they’ve also looked at new equipment and furniture to help address the Head Start classrooms that they would like to get in place before moving to five days of instruction," he said.

“The smaller class size will be due to the cohort schedule so what they’ll do is they’ll have a full day for Head Start, but only half the class and they’ll be alternating days,” Fernandez said.

That means that Head Start students will be in class two days in one week and the following week will alternate to three days.

Fernandez said, a plan is in place to move students to a five-day instructional week. “They will notify us when they are able to move," he said. "I think there is a sense of urgency to get to five days, but the parents wanted to approve the flexible schedule right now just to ensure they can keep the level of enrollment as it is.”

Fernandez said parents of Head Start students will be contacted and informed about their child's cohort.