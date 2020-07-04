Heads of the Department of Land Management, the Guam Ancestral Lands Commission and the Chamorro Land Trust Commission reported to senators during a budget hearing Tuesday that each department had been affected in different ways by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The budget hearing was held by the Committee on General Government Operations, Appropriations and Housing, chaired by Sen. Joe San Agustin.

Department of Land Management Director Joe Borja said Land Management is currently "tracking on a daily basis" how the shutdown of the department affected income revenue.

He said the department brought in $2,084,000 by June of this fiscal year, which, he said, is $350,000 less than the same time last year.

"We fully expect a lowering of appropriation in our budget," Borja said. "It's not looking good."

The department did receive a technical assistance grant in the amount of $309,000, which will affect the budget favorably, he said.

The Department of Land Management is appropriated $3,158,566 from special funds under the current fiscal 2021 budget legislation.

GALC back at ITC offices

GALC acting Director John Burch testified during the hearing that the commission had moved back into its offices at the ITC building this week.

"As a result of circumstances caused by the COVID-19 crisis, the GALC offices at the ITC building in Tamuning were assigned to the Department of Public Health and Social Services," he said.

Burch said the total GALC fund balance is a "healthy" $13,469,752.

But he told senators the proposed operating budget of $290,599 submitted to the Legislature by the Bureau of Budget Management and Research for 2021 is a reduction of $87,524 from the 2020 budget.

CLTC revenues 'mildly affected'

Chamorro Land Trust Commission Administrative Director Jack Hattig told the legislative committee members that the COVID-19 pandemic had only "mildly affected" revenue collection.

Under the current legislation, he said, CLTC has a proposed budget of $1,263,609, which includes $45,000 from the General Fund.

"Through the COVID-19 pandemic, the Chamorro Land Trust Commission was closed for a period of time from March 16 to June 1," he said. "We did have essential employees reporting to conduct financial and payroll services."

He said he expects that all money to be paid on leases will be collected in time.

"We anticipate we will have an upward trend, because we have a fixed revenue in nature," Hattig said.