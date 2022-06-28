Frank “Ko” San Nicolas is in court again for another rape trial, after being acquitted on similar allegations by another woman in December 2021.

“This is a case about a defendant who has gotten away with raping women,” prosecutor Richelle Canto told the jury in her opening statement Monday.

In the case currently before Superior Court Judge Arthur Barcinas, San Nicolas is accused of taking a women known to his son to a remote cave for a spiritual massage, which eventually led to nonconsensual sex.

San Nicolas is known for being a practitioner of indigenous CHamoru medicine, also known as a suruhånu or yo'åmte, according to Canto.

Canto told jurors the woman went to Tanguisson Beach, where San Nicolas spotted her, approached her, and found out that she was there to seek a spiritual connection.

“He used this to his advantage. He flattered her, and told her that she was maga'håga – a strong female. Plied her with graces that made her feel special,” she said.

San Nicolas allegedly told the woman, “Hey. I know a place where we can go to connect with the ancestors,” according to Canto, which excited her “because that’s what she was there to do.”

She was led to a cave, where San Nicolas allegedly gave her a massage, which was given in the nude “because he was going to use sacred medicine, coconut oil, on her.”

The woman hesitated, but complied. The massage progressed until she felt San Nicolas performing oral sex on her, Canto alleged. When he moved to be on top of her, the woman said she didn’t “want to be penetrated,” jurors were told.

She pushed him off during the course of the assault, according to the prosecutor.

Canto told jurors as the woman was being raped, she was also thinking about how she didn’t know how to return to the beach and that San Nicolas was armed with a gun.

“He could literally kill me and bury me here and nobody would ever find me,” was one thought Canto said was “racing” through the woman's mind.

“He fooled her, made her believe that nothing sexual was going to happen in that cave,” Canto said. “And that, ladies and gentlemen, is the key. There was no consent for sex.”

But defense counsel Jay Arriola, in his opening statement, took a contrary opinion on whether the woman’s statement amounts to not consenting to sex.

“She never said, ‘No,’” he claimed, eliciting an objection from Canto.

Judge Barcinas chose not to rule on the matter, due to it concerning evidence not currently before him, and allowed Arriola to continue.

The defense attorney advised the jury it is up to them to decide how truthful the plaintiff is when testifying about her allegations.

“No means no. ‘Oh, don’t penetrate me.’ That doesn’t necessarily mean ‘no,’” he said.

He later added that only one person will testify to the woman saying there was no consent: "And that is (the woman) – not one police officer, not another witness, not another complaining ‘Me Too’ victim.”

The label “Me Too,” has been used over recent years as a way to show solidarity to victims of sexual abuse and violence, and to share stories, primarily from women on social media, who have been victims of molestation, sexual assault or rape.

Two other women had similar experiences with San Nicolas “years before,” Canto alleged during her presentation to jurors, who are set to testify in this case. One of these potential witnesses is the defendant’s niece who was only 17 at the time of her alleged rape, she said.

“If you carefully consider the defendant’s actions, and what he does to his victims, it will be obvious to you that he is a serial rapist,” she said.

These two women decided to come forward to help with his prosecution in part because of his recent acquittal, Canto told jurors.

Arriola told the jury they could choose to “completely disregard” their testimony, and took issue with the timing and manner of them coming forward.

“These other two women came forward as a result of social media posts, and everybody saying, ‘Me too. Me too.’ (They) responded to Instagram posts that said, ‘If you know Ko raped you come forward right now. Come forward right now.’ Famalao’an. Famalao’an. Me too. Me too,” he said, with a slight shrill to his voice.

According to San Nicolas’ defense attorney, these women also stripped voluntarily before their sexual encounter with him, and afterward continued to keep in contact with him.

Arriola also reminded jurors that the law does not require San Nicolas to put on a defense or speak in his defense, explaining the burden of proving guilt is up to the prosecution – and not for the defense to prove innocence.