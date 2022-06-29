Hila’an San Nicolas testified in the Superior Court of Guam that he apologized to a woman who alleged his father sexually assaulted her two years ago.

He was a government witness called to the stand Tuesday, during the second day of the trial against his father, spiritual healer and ex-Port Authority police officer Frank “Ko” San Nicolas.

“I was shocked upon hearing about it at first and totally caught off guard,” said Hila’an San Nicolas.

In May 2020, Hila’an San Nicolas said he was with a group of people including the victim when he heard about the allegations and apologized for what allegedly happened.

“I was confused and, at that point, she and I were still very cordial. I wanted to maintain a good civil status with her,” he said.

Hila’an San Nicolas said in court that he met his dad at Tanguisson Beach the day prior to the alleged incident to check the coconut crab traps they had set north of the area when he noticed the woman with his father.

Prosecutors previously told the jury that Frank San Nicolas approached the victim and found out she was there to seek a spiritual connection.

Hila’an San Nicolas testified that it seemed like the pair were already familiar with each other. He added that he later left the two behind.

Assistant Attorney General Richelle Canto told the jury Frank San Nicolas took the woman to a remote cave for a spiritual massage when the sexual assault occurred.

The trial is before Judge Arthur Barcinas.

San Nicolas was acquitted in December 2021 of similar charges involving allegations by a different woman, Post files state.