Health board rules advancing

The Guam Board of Allied Health Examiners is making headway with the development of long-awaited rules and regulations, the board's chair said.

"Finally our rules are being done, ... The board had a public hearing (Tuesday) and Friday last week," GBAHE Chair Mamie Balajadia said Wednesday before the Rotary Club of Northern Guam, during a membership meeting at the Hilton Guam Resort & Spa in Tumon.

The board also convened a public hearing on the rules Thursday afternoon. After the hearings are done and the board votes on the rules, the rules will go to the Legislature for consideration, Balajadia said.

David Lubofsky is among those who submitted testimony on the proposed rules. Among his recommendations was for the board to try to identify licensees if complainants do not know their identity.

"The complainant may not be able to identify the licensee, but knows of a breach of the standard of care. This was the case when the commission on Medicare services invested and found issues with licensees, but the complainant did not know who they are," Lubofsky wrote.

He appeared to be referring to the investigation conducted by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, which looked into the death of Lubofsky's son in 2018. The case was part of a handful of complaints investigated by CMS during a visit to Guam Memorial Hospital in 2019.

Lubofsky had filed complaints at the GBAHE and other licensing boards following his son's death, and had also sued to compel boards to adopt rules in accordance with their respective laws, although it was argued that the boards already were working to develop rules.

The GBAHE oversees various professions, ranging from physician assistants to veterinarians, and is just one of several licensing boards under the Health Professional Licensing Office.

The boards also address complaints, but limited resources have made the process challenging.

"Because of the limited resources, ... who provides administrative services is the Health Professional Licensing Office under Public Health ... Because we have limited ... investigators, instructors and even legal services, it's only a month ago that the HPLO procured two lawyers," Balajadia said Wednesday.

"I can tell you, complaints have been since 1997, it's because there's no legal professional to look into the case. ... In the normal processing of complaints, usually, if the board feels there is a case that is legitimate and credible, then there is a prosecuting attorney and hearing officer to go before the person being charged. But this hasn't happened since many, many years ago," she added.

Without the resources available, board members have been looking into cases themselves, a reality for not just the GBAHE but also for other boards. Investigating members also cannot decide or vote on the case.

"So, it becomes quite difficult for the board to exercise its power and authority into fixing the problem," Balajadia said.

The chair did not specify the role of the attorneys she said were procured by the HPLO, but the office did hire two attorneys a few months ago to serve as prosecution counsel. Board members continue to handle preliminary investigation work, however, even with the new counsel on board.

Balajadia made note of about $283,000 in additional funding provided to the HPLO through the fiscal 2023 budget act, which she said would be used to provide legal services.