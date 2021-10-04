Health care center and new prison financing bills among six that pass

Two financing bills, one for a $1 billion new hospital and related health care facilities, and the other for a new prison facility, passed the Guam Legislature Monday night, as did a war claims bill and a number of other measures tackled during the September session.

Bill 121-36, the health care financing bill, and Bill 153-36, the prison facility bill, received unanimous support, with two lawmakers - Vice Speaker Tina Muna Barnes and Sen. Mary Torres - excused from voting Monday.

Bill 121, in particular, is a long time coming as it was initially part of the legislative session in July before it was sent back to a committee for amendments.

"Tonight, we passed Bills 121 and 153 breathing new life into an effort that will start the process of building a new state-of-the-art medical campus and a new Department of Corrections facility. We are no longer kicking the can down the road, instead we are addressing the challenges we have been faced with for decades and working together to ensure the health and safety of our people remain our priority," Sen. Joe San Agustin, a main sponsor for both bills, stated during his closing remarks Monday.

Lawmakers also passed Bills 130-36 and 165-36, measures that, respectively, addresses a gap in paying out war claims and removes the cap on fines for violations of soil erosion and sediment control regulations.

Bill 130 tasks the governor with submitting a payment plan for claimants who did not meet the one-year filing deadline under Guam World War II Loyalty Recognition Act.

"No amount of money or material compensation can atone for the pains of the past, but the passage of Bill 130-36 is the first step in ensuring every single war survivor receives the justice they are owed," Barnes, a main sponsor to Bill 130, stated in a release following the vote. "I strongly disagree with amendments to this bill that will force our greatest generation to wait even longer than the original bill required. However, justice further delayed is justice further denied, and I will do everything I can to ensure this imperfect legislation delivers on the promise of justice we made."

Amendments added to Bill 130 include the incorporation of an adjudication committee and reporting requirements.

Bill 165 was introduced following the Mangilao solar farm incident, in which stormwater runoff affected nearby residences and historic Marbo Cave. Because of current caps, the Guam Environmental Protection Agency could only asses a $125,000 maximum fine against the project contractor, who reportedly failed to implement approved erosion control plans.

"We must act to hold those accountable for blatant disregard of our environmental laws responsible for their actions. These laws are in place for the protection of the health and safety of our future generations here on Guam," Speaker Therese Terlaje, a main sponsor to Bill 165, stated in a release.

Bills that passed:

Bill 116-36 - related to enhancing agency capacity to address illegal dumping

Bill 165-36 - removes the cap on civil penalties for violating Guam soil erosion and sediment control regulations

Bill 111-36 - requires testing for HIV of those charged with criminal sexual abuse or conduct at the request of the victim

Bill 130-36 - relative to compensating war survivors who missed the deadline to file claims under the Guam World War II Loyalty Recognition Act

Bill 121-36 - the financing measure for a 21st-century health care center

Bill 153-36 - financing bill for a new prison facility