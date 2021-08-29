The bill to fund a Twenty-First Century Healthcare Center of Excellence is set to reach the legislative session floor in September, according to its prime sponsor, Sen. Joe San Agustin.

Bill 121-36 covers new facilities for the Department of Public Health and Social Services, the Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center and Guam Memorial Hospital. It is the goal of the governor to build this new medical campus.

Lawmakers spent Thursday debating how funding contemplated for the bill should be treated.

Bill 121 pledges $35 million from the anticipated fiscal year 2022 earned income tax credit reimbursement as part of the funding sources for rental payments under a lease and lease-back arrangement for the health care center.

Budget talks are ongoing, and in addition to Bill 121, the initial provisions of the fiscal year 2022 budget bill had reserved $35 million out of the year's EITC reimbursement for the center.

San Agustin introduced an amendment Thursday that would deposit those funds into a Twenty-First Century Healthcare Center of Excellence Fund, instead of the General Fund. This fund would not be subject to the transfer authority of the governor.

The earned income tax credit was a regular unfunded mandate on the back of the local government that was only recently addressed with the enactment of the American Rescue Plan. But it's not clear yet how Guam will receive federal funding for EITC.

It may come as an advance rather than be paid later as a reimbursement, and it may be placed into a trust fund for paying out EITC. Local officials still need to work out an implementation plan with the Internal Revenue Service and U.S. Department of the Treasury.

Speaker Therese Terlaje attempted to modify San Agustin's amendment to make the funding transferable into the Income Tax Refund Efficient Payment Trust Fund if it is either deemed that federal funding will be needed to pay tax refunds subject to an agreement with the Treasury or is not needed in fiscal year 2022 for the health care center financing, as the Guam Economic Development Authority testified during a public hearing on Bill 121 that payments will likely be needed in later years.

San Agustin said he supported tax refunds but the proposed modifications don't give Bill 121 a chance.

"I don't like to have a preemptive strike that 121 is not going to pass ... The information that will be brought before the floor in September on Bill 121 will determine (if) the money will not be needed," San Agustin said.

Terlaje's modifications ultimately failed and San Agustin's amendment passed unmodified. San Agustin also introduced an amendment that reserves $5 million of anticipated federal EITC reimbursement for the construction and design of a new Department of Corrections facility. It passed unopposed.