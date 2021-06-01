The proposed repeal of the current medical malpractice arbitration mandate in favor of a claims screening process at the courts, also known as Bill 112-36, is facing significant opposition from health care providers.

In mid-May, The Guam Daily Post reported on opposition from the Guam Memorial Hospital Authority medical staff, but entities such as the Guam Regional Medical City medical staff, the Guam Medical Society, and individual doctors have also written to Speaker Therese Terlaje, co-sponsor to the bill, with similar cautions against doing away with the arbitration law.

A shared concern among most of them is how repealing the law would affect access to health care on island, which also highlights current deficiencies in medical care resources on Guam.

According to the letters, because the island lacks physicians in certain subspecialties, doctors on Guam have had to extend their practice beyond their specific training or expertise in order to provide patient care, and in the process, they are exposed to malpractice claims.

As Dr. Gladys Linsangan, a board certified pediatrician, stated: "We have willingly exposed ourselves to potential malpractice because if we don't, those who needed those subspecialty services at the critical time they need them will probably not survive another minute, another hour or another day."

It's a familiar argument, raised several times since 2019, when lawmakers were beginning to gather stakeholder input on the mandatory arbitration law.

Dr. Amanda River works in the emergency department at GRMC and GMH. She has also practiced in the states and notes the difference in practice conditions on Guam, which often means using alternate care methods for lack of similar resources.

"While in the emergency departments in Guam, I repair lacerations and vessel injuries that a specialist in my field would deem to be best cared for by plastic surgery or a vascular surgeon, not an emergency physician," River wrote to Terlaje.

"If asked about many cases in Guam without intimately understanding the Guam practice environment, I would say they do not meet the stateside standard of care. But they do meet and often exceed the standard of care for what resources we have in Guam ... We do not have the resource pool to draw from that most stateside hospitals do," she added.

Dr. Rebecca Carney Calisch, writing on behalf of medical staff at GRMC, stated that providers will no longer be able to accept higher risk practice margins if they are required to operate within medical malpractice policies that limit coverage for acts within strict training guidelines.

That will lead to delays in care, increased costs to patients and insurers for off island travel and referrals, and those who can't pay will likely go without care at all, according to Calisch. Subsequently, GMH medical staff were concerned that this increased burden would ultimately fall on the island's only public hospital.

There is also a significant likelihood that repeal would cause multiple physician specialist to leave Guam for other areas where there is enough subspecialty backup to mitigate malpractice risk, some said.

Bill 112, also known as the Pre-Trial Screening Act, requires medical malpractice claims either at the Superior Court of Guam or the District Court of Guam are to go through a pretrial screening procedure.

The case will initially be sealed and referred to a magistrate judge, who will determine the validity of the claim and set a settlement value, before the case may go to court.

Two supporters

In contrast to the multiple letters of concern from health care providers, two letters submitted to the speaker's office either supported Bill 112 or simply requested the repeal of the arbitration law.

David Lubofsky, who has advocated for change following the death of his 5-year-old son, even challenging the law, albeit unsuccessfully, in court, characterized the opposition to Bill 112 as physicians merely prioritizing their financial interest.

"In all of the testimony and comments that I have heard or read, it's rare to see anyone discussing how to protect Guam patients from medical negligence or to make doctors accountable. As one person in the legal community told me, it's greed vs. protection," Lubofsky stated.

And with regard to concerns that Bill 112 would lead to an exodus of physicians, Lubofsky said no one has shown statistics or recruiting issues to back up that claim.

Opponents of the mandatory arbitration law argue it locks judicial access behind the costly out-of-court procedure, which may discourage claimants from proceeding with cases to begin with.

Anelyn Lagrimas said the arbitration law prevented her family from seeking help or justice "because we could not fork out hundreds of thousands of dollars for a private arbitration hearing, and because of forced arbitration, every attorney on Guam would not take the case."

Lagrimas' father, who is now deceased, developed a serious bedsore wound while staying at GRMC, causing him to stay for a year. Lagrimas contends it was negligence, and it was considered a "never event," meaning it was an error that should not have happened.

Her father had worked as a construction painter for 35 years and there isn't a single hotel on Guam he "did not paint in the hot sun and on the highest floor," Lagrimas stated.

"My dad may have been a nobody but he raised me to know what is right and wrong, and what happened to my dad was horribly and unjustly wrong, while I had to witness him in that state for an entire year. And no government agency, attorney or the court would help us because of the restrictions of the (mandatory arbitration act)," Lagrimas wrote.

More harm than help

Medical staff at GRMC, however, contend that the cost of arbitration to defendants often outweighs the cost for the claimant and that malpractice insurance costs also ranges in the tens of thousands of dollars.

Dr. Samir Ambrale, a medical oncologist and hematologist, said he fully believed current arbitration requirements are burdensome and changes are needed, but Bill 112 may end up hurting the community in the long term.

He proposed changes to the bill, including specifying the "standard of care" to mean that of Guam's health care community, and to consider what the cost of defensive medicine would be if the bill passed un-amended.

Ambrale also suggested reviving a bill from Vice Speaker Tina Muna Barnes, to create a fund for arbitration and to find ways to decrease its cost, issues also brought up by Blounts.

Additional concerns about Bill 112

But this creates another grievance against the bill for health care providers.

River said there is no way a magistrate judge can determine the standard of care for Guam's "unique practice environment." And if lawsuits are allowed to proceed without an appreciation of Guam's resources and standards of care, the island will lose many physicians, which it can't afford, she added.

"As a physician, any lawsuit I am named in must be declared to every future job and license application for the rest of my career," River said.

While she adores Guam and its people, River said she is not willing to leave her future career open to a judge who may not understand "why I have done what I have done for a patient."

Calisch stated GRMC medical staff believed any medical malpractice claim should not only show a breech in standard of care but also show gross negligence, a deliberate act or specific intent to cause harm.

Moreover, it would be unlawful for a magistrate judge, who is not actively a practicing physician, to determine the measure of breech of standard of care or gross negligence, Calisch added.

"We attest it is not possible that a single magistrate judge can be qualified to rule on claims spanning multiple medical specialties," Calisch wrote.

Blounts wrote to members that lawmakers should at least grant more power to the magistrate's opinion, and hold plaintiff's responsible for paying the defendant's fees should they lose a case pursued against the judge's recommendation.

There should also be a cap on non-economic damages, "which is what has caused such a problem in the mainland," Edward Blounts Jr., past president of the Medical Society, wrote.

GRMC went further, requesting that all health care entities be included in an established claims cap of $300,000 as allotted under the Government Claims Act.