Ten health care staff will be stationed at the A.B. Won Pat International Airport possibly by today, officials said.

“They’ll be screening passengers at the airport ... as part of the governor’s plan to protect the island from coronavirus,” said Linda Unpingco DeNorcey, Department of Public Health and Social Services director.

The screening of passengers has been an issue since the novel coronavirus caught the world’s attention in mid-January. Originating from Wuhan, China, the virus has spread around the globe, prompting travel advisories and precautions for various countries, including China, South Korea and Japan.

The 10 individuals were in the final phases of their training on Monday at Public Health's new facilities in Tamuning.

“They’re completing their clinical training today,” DeNorcey said.

She later added that after training is completed, the new hires will be deployed at the airport, though she was cautious to confirm it would be done as soon as today.

“We’re working to get them out there by Tuesday, but I need to be sure that they’re ready,” she said, noting they’ll definitely begin their first assignment this week. “On their first day ... first couple of days ... one of my staff will be with them there to monitor them and make sure they’re OK.”

Officials said the health care staff will be assessing airline passengers on inbound and outbound flights between Guam and countries with travel advisories and health notices relative to COVID-19.

Additional health care staff are being recruited, officials said.