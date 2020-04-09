The Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services has identified several sources and clusters of COVID-19 spread on Guam from March 14 to March 20.

Among them:

• Hafa Adai bingo hall - 2-3 positive cases

• Sinajana seniors center: 3 positive cases

• A golf trip to the Philippines: 4 golf players and 2 household contacts had positive cases

• A couple who traveled to the Philippines resulted in the couple infecting two other people – a son and the son’s friend.

• Off-island social gathering — two sisters, a brother and one cousin tested positive

• A fundraising activity — three positive cases were confirmed in one household

Several "clusters" are also still subject to tracing of people who have been or may have been exposed to COVID-19 patients:

• Iglesia ni Cristo Church — 11 patients;

• A birthday gathering at a hotel — five patients;

• Two health care workers — 17 positive cases;

• A quarantine facility - three patients;

• A member of a United Airlines flight crew, flight number, and date of flight unspecified; and

• Two travelers on a United flight from Honolulu to Guam, flight number, and date of flight unspecified.

If you’re in the above clusters, Public Health asks that you call the department to determine if you were a close contact with an individual who has been identified to be COVID-19 positive. Call 480-6760/6763/7883.