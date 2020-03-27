Health care and other jobs in the government and private sectors can't be shut down even with the COVID-19 pandemic. And because of the shortage in protective masks and eyewear, some workers are improvising or going without.

One produce delivery worker has opted to use protective head gear normally used for cutting grass. Another wears a mask normally used by welders, and still others have resorted to simply making their own.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero on Wednesday shared the Guam Memorial Hospital's concern that its personal protective equipment, or PPE, is estimated to run out within a week.

Guam Federation of Teachers representative Robert Koss has said the union has received complaints from nurses about the short supply of protective gear.

He said some nurses are treating patients "without a face shield because none are available."

"Some employees in the community are making do with bush cutter face shields. Most first responders are accepting their very important role without complaint. Lots of labor issues to wrestle with after this blows over," said Koss.

"Until new supplies arrive including PPE, everyone needs to find solutions such as making face masks or repurposing other equipment."

He said the governor has confirmed with GFT that she is not holding back on this and money is available for such purchases when they're available.

"We do have a shortage of personal protective equipment on island," said Chuck Esteves, Office of Civil Defense administrator.

He said vendors told them that shipments are one to three weeks out.

Other measures

"We've implemented measures ... on how to maximize our current PPE stock," he said. The measures are based on U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, he said.

"If we do run out of PPE on island, we do have a strategic national stockpile," he said, in part. The stockpile is managed by the Department of Public Health and Social Services, which can be used, he said, "in case of crisis or extreme emergencies."

Esteves said first responders and health care providers have priority for personal protective equipment such as masks and gloves.

Along with requesting more medical supplies from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Esteves said they've been in contact with vendors in China, South Korea and elsewhere to try to secure more equipment and supplies.

He urged dental clinics, eye clinics and veterinary clinics to report how many they have to the emergency operations center.