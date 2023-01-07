Health City to host wellness competition

In efforts to assist those who aspire to achieve their fitness goals, Health City will be hosting its annual InBody Challenge, the company said in a press release. The wellness competition will take place during the next few months.

The InBody challenge is a fitness and wellness challenge that lasts for a period of three months and is designed to provide assistance to participants who are interested in transforming their health and gaining knowledge about their own body composition, Health City said in the release.

"Our main goal is to steer away from 'weight loss' or 'biggest loser' challenges and get people to focus on body composition: fat loss and muscle gain, create long-term goals, and shift the perspective to understanding what it means to genuinely transform your health," said co-owner and sales and marketing director, Domer Gabriel.

Inspired to inform and assist clients in pursuing their fitness and overall health aspirations, this program first launched in January 2020, Gabriel said, and despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the company was still able to support its clients virtually.

"This challenge benefits the client both ways," he said. "Whether the client's goal is to lose, or if their goal is to put on some weight."

About 150 participants engaged in the competition last year and the top three finishers each received over $5,000 in prizes, Gabriel said. The grand prizes for this year include two $500 in-store shopping sprees, a $1,000 monetary prize, Apple watches and other rewards.

"The winner of this challenge is whoever can improve their body the best," Gabriel said. "Whether that's losing fat or gaining muscle."

The winners will be determined by an in-depth evaluation of their InBody composition, Gabriel said.

"We encourage our customers to utilize our environment," he added. "So, that way, we can see the results and can actually help them achieve or create the program for them to achieve their goals."

Certified InBody professionals at Health City are prepared to provide a detailed analysis of the scan results and offer recommendations based on the participant's unique requirements in terms of their health and fitness goals, Gabriel said.

The enrollment period for the InBody challenge is open through February.

The company will commemorate its fifth anniversary with a full day of in-store product tastings, activities and giveaways on Feb. 1, it said in the release.