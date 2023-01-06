Health emergency ends at midnight

At midnight tonight, the nearly three-year long COVID-19 public health emergency on Guam will finally come to an end, a little earlier than the Jan. 11 date previously anticipated.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero made the announcement this afternoon in a video address released by her office, in which she likened the change to "the dawn of a new era."

"Presently, we have achieved a level of pandemic readiness and response where we all can be confident and our island can manage the spread and treatment of remaining COVID-19 cases, and any periodic fluctuations in our case count," the governor stated. "For this reason, I am happy to announce that effective at midnight tonight, we will no longer be in a public health emergency."

The local public health emergency has been in effect since March 2020, and initially placed restrictions on business and personal movement.

These were relaxed and rescinded over time, but the emergency itself has remained in place, resulting in some criticism over why the declaration had been maintained if safety restrictions, like social gathering caps and vaccination requirements were no longer necessary.

Some lawmakers have also criticized government procurement, which has, at times, been completed without the normal competitive process, under the declarations.

The governor had argued the local emergency was needed to continue to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as to maintain federal emergency allotments to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

The governor stated in her address Friday that her administration is working with federal partners to ensure measures are in place to continue the emergency allotments.

"Consistent with the advice of the administering federal agency, I will be issuing a separate emergency declaration for this limited purpose," Leon Guerrero stated. "Additionally, our Guam National Guardsmen who continue to assist in limited response efforts such as vaccinations will be activated for this purpose pursuant to their territorial duties," the governor added.

According to Leon Guerrero, the end of the emergency is a "testament to the courage and character of our people."

"It reflects what we all already know is true: when we work together as a people, we can achieve great things," the governor said.