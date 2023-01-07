Health emergency ends

As of midnight, the nearly three-year-long COVID-19 public health emergency on Guam had finally come to an end, a little earlier than the Jan. 11 date previously anticipated.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero made the announcement Friday afternoon in a video address released by her office, in which she likened the change to "the dawn of a new era."

"Presently, we have achieved a level of pandemic readiness and response where we all can be confident and our island can manage the spread and treatment of remaining COVID-19 cases, and any periodic fluctuations in our case count," the governor stated in the address. "For this reason, I am happy to announce that effective at midnight tonight, we will no longer be in a public health emergency."

The local public health emergency has been in effect since March 2020, and initially placed restrictions on businesses and on personal movement.

These were relaxed and rescinded over time, but the emergency itself has remained in place, resulting in some criticism over why the declaration had to be maintained if safety restrictions, such as social gathering caps and vaccination requirements, were no longer necessary.

Some lawmakers have criticized government procurement, which, at times while under the emergency declarations, has been completed without the normal competitive process.

The governor argued that the local emergency needed to continue to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as to maintain federal emergency allotments to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also known as SNAP or food stamps.

In her address Friday, Leon Guerrero stated that her administration is working with federal partners to ensure measures are in place to continue the emergency allotments.

"Consistent with the advice of the administering federal agency, I will be issuing a separate emergency declaration for this limited purpose," Leon Guerrero said.

That appears to be similar to what was done in Hawaii.

Legislative efforts

A group of local lawmakers lodged an unsuccessful attempt to end Guam's health emergency through legislative resolution in April 2022.

The maintenance of emergency SNAP allotments relies on both the federal emergency and a local emergency declaration, which formed part of the governor's arguments to continue the island's emergency status.

Sen. Chris Duenas and then-Sen. James Moylan, who were among the lawmakers calling for an end to the emergency, pointed to Hawaii's limited declaration issued in March 2022 as a means of continuing SNAP allotments without needing the full emergency declaration.

But Leon Guerrero stated then that an emergency declaration based on food insecurity would not comply with the requirements of the federal law granting the emergency SNAP allotments.

Later on in November 2022, when the governor announced a desire to end the local emergency, she initially targeted the end date to be Jan. 11, so that it would coincide with the projected end of the federal emergency, which now is anticipated to be extended.

In an executive order signed Dec. 5, 2022, which extended the emergency up to Jan. 6, but retained Jan. 11 as an appropriate end date, Leon Guerrero maintained that emergency SNAP allotments required a state-level disaster or emergency declaration due to COVID-19. She also said then, however, that the administration had reached out to federal partners to explore alternatives that may allow the allotments to continue on a temporary basis.

A current declaration coinciding with Friday's announcement on the end of the emergency, which may contain more information on the governor's upcoming "limited purpose" declaration, was not published as of press time.

In Friday's address, Leon Guerrero also stated that the administration has been working to ensure that the few remaining measures of the local emergency will be addressed.

Moreover, the Guam National Guard, which continues to assist in limited response efforts, such as manning vaccination clinics, will be activated for that purpose pursuant to the Guard's territorial duties, according to the governor.

"The milestone we achieved today is a testament to the courage and character of our people. It reflects what we all already know is true: When we work together as a people, we can achieve great things," Leon Guerrero concluded in Friday's address.