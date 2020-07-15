Health expert: Ensuring voters are safe 'will involve a lot of logistics'

Canceling all or some of Guam's primary election races over COVID-19 concerns could have unintended consequences, such as "a high number of crossover votes" and "a very high probability of a runoff" in the general election, Guam Election Commission Executive Director Maria Pangelinan told senators on Tuesday.

Any savings that could be had in canceling or altering the primaries could end up being offset with a runoff election, voter Juan Carlos Benitez said.

A Department of Public Health and Social Services infectious disease control expert, Chima Mbakwem said making this primary election a safe event for everyone "will involve a lot of logistics and personal responsibility."

The "Public Health recommendation at the end of the day will be safety first for the island than just having an election," Mbakwem said.

Health concerns should be the main reason for canceling the Aug. 29 primaries, according to Ron McNinch, associate professor of public administration at the University of Guam.

"The money questions are tangential," he said. "The theories and ideas and civic issues related to it are pretty much not the real issue. I think the real issue for the community is health issues."

Guam's elderly population or those 60 and older have the highest voter turnout among all age brackets during elections.

They are also among the most vulnerable to get sick from COVID-19.

In the 2018 elections, 17.1% of those who actually cast their vote were people 67 years old and older, while 13% were those 60 to 66 years old.

Together, they made up 30% of those who actually voted, compared to less than 10% each for those in the three youngest age brackets.

6-hour hearings

For nearly six hours on Tuesday, Sen. Joe San Agustin and other senators received testimony from the public and GEC.

Changing the rules this late in the election process was also a main point of contention, considering GEC is required by law to mail out absentee votes by July 15.

Emergency vote

On Wednesday, senators will resume emergency session to debate San Agustin and others' Bill 374 to cancel some primary races, as well as Sen. James Moylan and Sen. Therese Terlaje's bipartisan Bill 375, which seeks to cancel all primary races this year.

Non-sponsor senators are still undecided.

The authors said the intent is to prevent the further spread of COVID-19 and to save unnecessary costs.

Conducting the primary elections could cost about $350,000.

Pangelinan told senators GEC is prepared to hold the Aug. 29 primary election with the necessary COVID safety protocols using $600,000 in federal grants.

GEC will be hiring an additional 150 workers to help sanitize the voting booths after each voter use and to help ensure compliance with other safety guidelines, she said.

This is on top of the 335 required precinct officials as well as GEC employees.

GEC did not take any position on the bills but laid out the scenarios should either of the two passes and becomes law.

Delegate race 'runoff' possible

Only Sen. Wil Castro is running for delegate among Republicans. The Democrats have incumbent Del. Michael San Nicolas and former Del. Robert Underwood.

With three delegate candidates, Pangelinan said, there's "very high probability" of having a runoff race.

Another unintended consequence, she said, may be a higher number of crossover votes.

"The electorate may choose to vote for a Democratic congressional delegate and then vote for a Republican mayoral or vice mayoral candidate on the reverse side of the ballot," she said, citing Tamuning and Yigo as an example, which make up 20% of the 53,000 registered Guam voters as of Tuesday.

All who testified, however, agreed that the people should be able to exercise their right to vote in the Nov. 3 general election.

Those who support canceling the primaries said this would give GEC and others more time to prepare and make the general election safer for everyone to vote.

Republican senatorial candidates Ken Leon-Guerrero and Dominic Hernandez testified in support of canceling all of the 2020 primary races for health and costs considerations.

Sedfrey Linsangan testified against both bills, saying Guam should go ahead with the primaries to give people the right to choose their leaders, considering Guam's COVID cases are low compared to other countries.

"(It's the) mental effect of these COVID cases that really scare people," he said.