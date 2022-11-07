Back from a three-week break, TakeCare has launched another series of Health Fair events at the Micronesia Mall as part of the company's commitment to give back to the community by helping residents get and stay healthy.

“As a health care organization TakeCare prides itself on being community partners, especially during the pandemic. We try to emphasize to the community that you need to take care of your health. Really, the best way is to know if you're healthy: know your measurements, know your state of health so that you can better understand how to manage it,” Arvin Lojo, TakeCare health plan administrator, told the Guam Daily Post on Oct. 5, the first day of the Health Fair series.

These measurements are gathered through various services offered at the Health Fair, including body mass index, cholesterol screening and blood pressure check.

"Bring that information to your primary doctor and that doctor can help you manage your health. That’s really it. Whether we have another COVID-19 kind of illness, it's very important for us to have your measurements. One of the things that we offer is an "Evolve" machine. It kind of gives you more information about your overall state of your health, whether you’re sleeping the right amount of time and drinking the right amount of water,” he said.

TakeCare stressed that prevention is key and is the main reason behind bringing Health Fairs out into the community.

"It really helps for us. Prevention is a key strategy for TakeCare. Not only do we want to help you when you’re sick, but we want to prevent you from getting sick,” he said. “This brings them out because it gives us opportunity to kind of show to the community that we are getting back to normal. It’s OK to get out there. We already have vaccines that people can take advantage of."

He encouraged residents to take advantage of the free health fair.

“We have six Saturdays," Lojo said Nov. 5, the first day of the series of Health Fairs. “Every Saturday after this, we will have a Health Fair here at the Micronesia Mall. We actually have nurses as part of our team here. They are doing screenings. Some other partners are here to help us offer their services. We have St. Luke's, The Medical City from the Philippines, and we have partners like Guam Cancer Care. And another thing, we have ASC Trust here. Not only your physical and mental health, but your financial health, too. Because that helps with your stress. So, they’re here in terms of how to make your finances healthier."

TakeCare uses a holistic approach to health, the company said, and regularly hosts these types of events in line with the holidays, a time when many residents start thinking about their New Year's resolutions.

“Normally, in the beginning of the year, people start coming up with resolutions. So, we try to help them build that for themselves,” Lojo said.

He said this year is especially important as residents became more health-conscious during the pandemic.

“I think the pandemic helped us, especially individuals, to become more aware of their overall health. I think the pandemic kind of awakened all of us that, OK, we need to take more care of ourselves. So, we’ve seen that people (are) paying more attention to their overall health. (They are) finding out what they need to do in terms of their individual health. And also, the other thing we have seen is it’s not just focused on individual health, it’s families. We’ve seen them coming with their families and kids and (discuss) how to make them more active,” he said.

TakeCare offers programs for all ages, Lojo said.

“Especially for children because obesity is a big issue with children and, like I said, we offer classes and try to teach them how to prepare food from ingredients locally and in moderation and teach them to combine it with healthy choices," he said.

The next TakeCare Health Fair events scheduled at the Micronesia Mall will take place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 12, 19 and 26.