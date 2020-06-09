Health insurance choice back on session agenda in different form

The health insurance choice bill, formerly known as Bill 255 is back on the legislative session agenda with a few changes from the version discussed last week - before Sen. Jose Terlaje abruptly withdrew the bill from the session floor.

Two new versions were introduced Monday. Bill 363 contained amendments – added during session – in the first attempt to place the measure on the session agenda. The bill had its public hearing requirement waived by Speaker Tina Muna Barnes, a co-sponsor, because she considered the bill identical to Bill 255.

However, Sen. Therese Terlaje objected, arguing the bill was not identical to the bill that had a public hearing - the original version of Bill 255.

After a lengthy recess to concur with legal counsel, Bill 366-was introduced. This version appears to revert back to the initial version of Bill 255, removing the ability of employees to select among remaining qualified health insurance proposals, at their own cost, which was added after the public hearing on Bill 255.

Instead, the bill again authorizes the governor to select the top two insurance companies for the GovGuam health insurance contract.

Therese Terlaje again objected, noting the increased cost associated with the measure, as indicated by the fiscal note on Bill 255. However, the motion to place Bill 366 on the agenda did pass.

Jose Terlaje pulled Bill 255 on Friday after four days of debate and long discussions on proposed amendments. Jose Terlaje accused fellow lawmakers of sabotaging the bill with unrelated amendments.

The fiscal note on Bill 255 indicates that the nonexclusive bids for the fiscal year 2020 health insurance contract quoted amounts that were 10-11% higher, or about $11 million higher, than the exclusive bids. GovGuam's $108 million group health insurance contract for this budget year was awarded to Aetna International.