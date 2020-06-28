Beginning fiscal 2022, government of Guam employees and retirees will be able to choose from multiple health insurance providers.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero signed Bill 366-35 into Public Law 35-92. The governor, in her letter to the speaker, said she signed the bill “because I believe health care is a human right, and essential to that right is the ability to choose one’s own physician.”

The bill, introduced by Sen. Jose Terlaje and Speaker Tina Muña Barnes, would require the government’s health insurance negotiating team to choose “the most economical and beneficial health care plan,” which is defined as the lowest-cost option proposed by providers.

“Of the remaining qualifying plans, the employee or retiree may, notwithstanding any other provision of law, rule or regulation, choose one of the remaining qualified plans. Any difference in premiums shall be paid by the employee or retiree at their own cost,” the new law states.

The governor noted that “while some government employees may voluntarily pay more for the right to choose, we must also acknowledge that the cost to government may increase.”

“By passing this measure, the Legislature is acknowledging and ensuring that it will appropriate additional dollars where necessary, effective contract year 2022,” she wrote. “Though I maintain some concerns regarding our ability to implement the Legislature’s language as drafted, we will work as cooperatively as possible to do so.”