Health insurance contract missed July 31 deadline

As discussion on a budget for the next fiscal year begins, there's little information about the government's health insurance contract, which last year was estimated to cost the government about $109 million.

The final cost depends on the level of coverage government of Guam employees and retirees choose.

"An announcement will be made soon," was the response by Department of Administration director Edward Birn to questions on the status of the contract for GovGuam health insurance.

Adelup didn't respond to questions on whether the governor had received recommendations.

"This is to advise you that the negotiating team is concluding its final recommendations to the governor. We anticipate a final recommendation by the end of the week or early next week. Thereafter, final approval will be made by the governor," Birn stated in a letter to Speaker Tina Muña Barnes on July 30. "In light of this timeline, pursuant to 4GCA, Chapter 4 subsection 4302(c)(9), the negotiating team will not be able to meet the July 31st deadline informing I Liheslaturan Guahan of the accepted proposal for fiscal FY21 budget purposes."

Birn, as DOA director, is a member of the health insurance negotiating team. Other members include representatives from the Legislature and members of Adelup's fiscal team.

The current contract is with Aetna International and expires at the end of the fiscal year. Aetna's contract was estimated to cost about $108.9 million, which is about $10 million more than the previous year's contract cost, Guam Daily Post files state.

The $109 million price tag included the premiums to be paid by individuals who subscribe to Aetna's health plans plus the far larger GovGuam premium contribution, which is shouldered by all Guam taxpayers.

In the 2017 fiscal year, it cost taxpayers $76.3 million to provide health insurance to government of Guam employees, retirees and their dependents. That was 79% of the total cost of the plan that year, according to the audit.

Based on that percentage, the taxpayers' share of the $109 million Aetna contract could rise to more than $85 million.