While the Department of Public Health and Social Services continues to wait for the results of recent COVID-19 samples sent to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, DPHSS chief medical officer Dr. Robert Leon Guerrero said the omicron variant likely is on Guam already.

And as omicron and other existing or potential variants loom over the island, local health officials are urging residents to continue getting vaccinated or receiving booster shots in order to set up the best defense for Guam.

The omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 was first reported out of South Africa to the World Health Organization in late November. It has now been detected in more than 50 countries, including the United States.

"I think it's probably here. We already know it's out in Hawaii with a guy that never traveled. So there's a good chance it might be here already," Leon Guerrero said Thursday during a press briefing on COVID-19.

The CDC stated that the omicron variant likely spreads more easily than the original SARS-CoV-2 strain, but it is not known how it compares to the highly infectious delta variant. In addition, there are many more unknowns about this new variant, including the severity of illness it causes compared to other variants. Guam currently is recovering from a surge in COVID-19 cases coinciding with the arrival of the delta variant of the coronavirus. Leon Guerrero said only time will tell if omicron leads to more severe illness.

"Data still hasn't shown us what omicron is going to do. We do know it's more contagious, but, I guess, luckily it's not as severe as the delta (variant). So, only time will tell. And will we go through another surge with omicron like we did with delta? I think if we continue to vaccinate, meaning getting dose one and two and boosters for those that qualify, ... If we get our shields up, I don't think we're going to have a problem," Leon Guerrero added, referring to an analogy made earlier by Annette David, senior epidemiologist for the State Epidemiology Outcomes Workgroup.

David compared Guam to a spaceship in a sci-fi movie.

"When the spaceship is under attack, what does the captain say first? He says 'shields up,' right? So you have to think of vaccination and the boosters as the shield," David said.

'Gaps in the shield'

"So the way I think we have to think about this, is every person who is unvaccinated is a gap in the shield. And as new variants come in, that is how they're going to get into our population. ... So, if you see it from this perspective, you begin to realize that this is not just about individual choices, but that everyone's individual choice actually affects the total protection for every other person in this spaceship that is Guam," she added.

Case trends show that 18- to 39-year-olds made up the most COVID-19 cases between July and September. They were followed by 40- to 59-year-olds. DPHSS territorial epidemiologist Ann Pobutsky noted that this is what drove the recent surge - the working-age population.

As cases fell overall, the 18- to 39-year-olds again have been leading new cases over the last several weeks.

Meanwhile, the 18- to 29-year-olds have the second lowest rate of vaccination, at 61% fully vaccinated, beaten out of the bottom spot by those in the 5- to 11-year-old age group, who were only recently able to get vaccinated. Unsurprisingly, the 18- to 29-year-olds also have the lowest rate for booster shots, while elderly residents, who were prioritized for the initial vaccine, have much higher rates.

The CDC recommends that everyone 18 years or older get a booster shot. Those who took the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine should get their booster six months after first becoming fully vaccinated. Those who opted for the Johnson & Johnson/Janssen vaccine should get it after two months from being first vaccinated. Vaccines are expected to protect against severe illness and death due to the omicron variant, but breakthrough infections among the vaccinated are likely to occur. This was also the case with the delta variant.

David said more work needs to be done with the 18-to-29 age group to get them vaccinated, and that their vaccination data also explains the data on infections.

She added later that, as more data arrives, particularly about the omicron variant and the protection boosters provide, the goal post for boosters will continue to advance.

"Ideally, we would like to see the boosters as high as we can get them for the best protection for our island," David said.

As far as the omicron variant already being here, David essentially said the responses wouldn't be too different from what's already in place - push for vaccines and boosters and promote physical distancing.

Also, from the perspective of the virus, David said it wouldn't be surprising if variants evolve to be more infectious and better at evading whatever protections humans put in place, but not necessarily more deadly, as viruses need hosts to reproduce.

"Remember, it's a battle. They are trying to outwit us at the same time that we're trying to outwit them. But (it's) not surprising that also they will probably diminish in severity because they do want to keep us alive. Because that is how they will stay alive," David said.