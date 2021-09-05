A combination of testing, vaccinations and monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID-19 may see cases begin to dip within the next few weeks, according to Department of Public Health and Socials Services Chief Public Health Officer Chima Mbakwem, who spoke before lawmakers during an oversight hearing Friday.

Daily COVID-19 cases on island began to surge significantly around the beginning of August with daily cases at times over 100.

On Saturday night, the Joint Information Center reported 93 new cases out of 715 tests conducted on Sept. 3. Additional results for the weekend still have to be collected from various clinics. The total will be released on Tuesday after the Labor Day holiday.

There were 47 hospitalizations as of Saturday, 26 of those patients weren't vaccinated. Only four were in the intensive care units. As of Sept. 3, the CAR Score is 46.8 - Guam now has 11,199 officially reported cases of COVID-19 with 151 deaths. There are 1,922 people in active isolation.

Last year, around this time, Guam saw major spread from social gatherings and among workers living in company barracks, leading to a temporary suspension of construction projects.

Guam is not seeing the same clusters this time - due to vaccinations and preventive measures - but the island is seeing a lot of community spread, which can only be attributed to the delta variant of the novel coronavirus, according to Mbakwem.

"Because it is so aggressive. It has actually changed our process," he said. "The older variant used to take at least five to seven days for it to be detected by the PCR test. The delta variant is three to four days, but the transmissibility is so high, that even within the family unit, and this is what we're seeing with our data, is that families are getting so hard-hit."

Officials began noticing cases in the middle of July and in response, Mbakwem said, Public Health increased its testing capacity.

The island was not seeing a significant number of cases from establishments. Guam never abolished the mask mandate and that helped stem transmissions in public places, according to Mbakwem.

"But at homes, the fire was actually raging," he added. "So when we started noticing all this, when we speak to family members ... we tell them please get your family members tested."

Right now, if tested at Tiyan and you are symptomatic but don't test positive through rapid testing, the results are run through the GeneXpert system, according to Mbakwem.

"The reason being that as we are seeing that uptick in cases, we're using the PCR (tests) to actually target the infections but we're also looking at people who had symptoms so that we can target them. So now you're seeing this increase in numbers because we're testing more, we're reaching out to families," Mbakwem said. "With this new treatment strategy we have now, we actually have the vaccines on one side and also this treatment option. So what we're going to see is that in the next few weeks, with all the strategies in place, we're going to see the cases start dipping."

The treatment strategy Mbakwem is referring to is monoclonal antibody treatment.

Officials added the other part of the equation, though not as technical but nonetheless a large part in recovering from the pandemic, is wearing masks, washing hands and social distancing.

Health & Human Services sending support

Public Health Director Arthur San Agustin said the Guam Memorial Hospital is already administering the treatment to patients. The treatment is also administered at the Guam Regional Medical City.

"What's happening is ... from testing, those are then referred over for monoclonal antibody treatment at GRMC," San Agustin said, adding that Public Health staff are reaching out to private clinics who may also be interested in operating MAB treatment sites.

Public Health also contacted the Department of Health and Human Services, which is preparing to send Guam a 20-member team to will focus on providing the treatment through subcutaneous administration - two shots on the abdomen, one in the inner thigh and one in the upper arm, according to San Agustin. That method will take ten minutes plus an hour of observation. The other administration method is IV infusion, which takes an hour, plus another hour of observation.

"We are also looking at a having a Public Health site for this treatment as an option," San Agustin added.

Data shows 'vaccines are working'

Territorial epidemiologist Dr. Ann Pobutsky presented statistical data.

According to Pobutsky, an interesting factor about the surge in August is that there are a huge number of cases in the hospital but not a corresponding number of cases in intensive care units. That's the big difference between the current surge and last year.

"That's showing you likely this herd protection. That there's a lot of people in the hospital but they're not in the ICUs. They're not having severe illness. They're going to the hospital because they're scared and they're sick," Pobutsky said.

All but one of 27 deaths this year were unvaccinated - preventable deaths - except for possibly deaths in January and February, she added. The only vaccinated death was an elderly woman with severe comorbidities, Pobutsky said.

"So the vaccines are protecting against severe hospital issues and they're protecting against death. The vaccines are working," she added.

The majority of the cases in the recent surge are among 18 to 39 year old adults - one of the lowest groups in terms of vaccination, according to Pobutsky. About 71% of people over 75 years old are vaccinated, which needs to rise, she added.

Breakthrough cases - infections after vaccination - did increase after the August surge but the number of cases is six times higher among the unvaccinated.

"All of these vaccines were designed for the Wuhan strain ... so we are seeing breakthrough cases. We are seeing them at the hospital but they're not at the ICU, so we're not seeing the severe illness and death that we saw last year. These last six months have really seen the protective factor of vaccines," Pobutsky said.