Health officials to test Dededo swimming pool after complaints of murky waters

The water at Dededo pool will be tested again on Monday.

The pool was shut down on Friday afternoon because of the murky quality of the water.

According to Department of Parks and Recreations acting Director Victor Villagomez, the pool water tested within acceptable levels for pH levels and quality. However, the water had a murky quality, leading to the decision for its closure.

The pool was recently reopened after officials had it cleared and cleaned. Residents had lodged complaints of the water, which looked green and murky, to officials including Sen. Regine Lee who called on DPR to close the pool until they could ensure the water was clean and safe for residents.

Last week, the senator sent another letter to Department of Public Health and Social Services officials, noting concerns brought to her again about the water at the Dededo pool, saying it was:

Green and murky water at the deep end; A swimmer already hitting his head on the wall of the pool due to turbidity; Water “not circulating properly;” and Pool staff not having “current pool readings from the contractor." "It is my belief that these credible allegations, along with the poor record of our government and its partners to properly maintain public pools to Department of Public Health and Social Services’ standards, warrants an immediate inspection of the Dededo facility," Lee stated. "In recognition of the tremendously challenging workload already on the shoulders of the staff of the Division of Environmental Health, I would not be asking for any investigation to take place unless I fully believed a risk exists to the children, elderly, and other residents with compromised immune systems who utilize this community resource."

On Sunday, officials said the pool would be tested and assessed by the Department of Public Health and Social Services on Monday. The pool is normally closed on Mondays.