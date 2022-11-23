As the Legislature prepared Tuesday afternoon for a second round of public testimony on Bill 112-36, a measure to amend the Medical Malpractice Mandatory Arbitration Act, a few dozen or so health care providers gathered at the steps of the Guam Congress Building to show opposition to the legislation and call for alternative measures.

Bill 112 would replace the current mandated arbitration for medical malpractice cases with a pre-screening court process. Arbitration is an out-of-court process to settle disputes, and local law outlines the requirements for medical malpractice arbitration on Guam.

Lawmakers have heard numerous calls for change over the years, with proponents arguing that arbitration costs deter legitimate malpractice claims from coming forward.

But the medical community has staunchly opposed doing away with forced arbitration and the protections it provides against frivolous suits and lengthy litigation, citing among their concerns the potential loss of medical care as health care providers possibly increase rates to compensate for potential legal action, opt to leave the island or curtail their practices to avoid lawsuit.

At the onset of Tuesday's gathering at the Guam Congress Building, doctors and other medical workers held a press conference, where Dr. Michael Robinson began by listing a number of clinics and services that have come to be established on island.

"Remember 30 years ago, the surgeons were writing ... that it was not safe to do surgeries at the (Guam Memorial Hospital). They were advising patients to go off island. Times have changed, ... it's because we have all worked together," Robinson said. "We have come a long ways. We have a long ways still to go."

American Medical Center provider Dr. Hoa Nguyen said he knows lawmakers are trying to improve health care on Guam, but he believes they should "all sit down together and talk more" before proposing a measure such as Bill 112, which he said would set Guam back years.

But as providers spoke about their concerns regarding Bill 112, a voice of opposition rang out from the side.

Erin Williams had come in support of Bill 112, after reading about the hearings in a local newspaper. At Tuesday's gathering, she stood in opposition to demonstrators, occasionally heckling health care providers as they delivered their speeches at the steps of the Congress Building.

Williams alleged she had been injured in 2014 during a botched surgery on her leg.

"When I got to Denver, I (had a) 40% chance of amputation. I'm very lucky to have my leg. I'm very lucky to have the resources to get off the island to get care, or else I would not probably have my leg," Williams said.

"I could not afford arbitration at that time. I could not sue. I had no recourse. (In) one year, I wasn't even finished with all of my complications, my surgeries," she said, later adding, "How could I file a claim within one year when I didn't even know what medical outcome I would have? Unfortunately, I am disabled, but I did get to save my leg. But that was not because of the laws here on Guam. If I did not have access to the states, the laws here on Guam would have allowed me to get zero recourse because I could not afford to pay the arbitration fees," Williams added.

A possible remedy floated by some members of the medical community has been the creation of a fund to help pay arbitration costs for those who need assistance.

When asked how that would address concerns over the potential influx of frivolous lawsuits, Dr. Edison Manaloto, who had come from testifying in the earlier hearing Tuesday, said penalties can be put in place for legal counselors who push ahead with frivolous claims.

When asked why that preventive measure can't just be appended to Bill 112, the doctor said the proposal does not provide for amicable settlement, as cases can still go to trial regardless of what is decided by the judge pre-screening the case.

But under current law, medical malpractice arbitration awards are also nonbinding, and can be appealed through a trial - called a "trial de novo." The petitioner for the trial must improve upon the arbitration award by 40% in order to be successful, however. This improvement requirement is maintained in Bill 112 and is meant to discourage appeals, the same as in current law.

The difference for Manaloto and other providers at Tuesday's hearing and conference was that, under current law, the arbitration process requires going "in front of somebody who's competent enough to be able to determine the subtle nuances."

"These medical malpractice claims and cases are not straightforward," he added.

Under the MMMAA, the arbitration panel adjudicating a malpractice claim must comprise three people, including a physician who is preferably, but not necessarily, from the respondent's medical specialty.

The current version of Bill 112 is a substitute version. It was amended after hearings in July 2021.

While a judge, and not a panel, pre-screens cases under Bill 112, the process includes examination of witness testimony, findings of fact by health licensing boards and expert witness affidavits.

Mediation and arbitration remain as options in Bill 112.

Speaker Therese Terlaje, who introduced the measure, said at the first hearing Tuesday that she intends to amend a couple of provisions of the substitute version of the bill.

That includes the provision for the standard of care, to make it so that it is an affirmative defense for a physician to have provided care in another specialty due to the unavailability of a relevant practitioner when the failure to provide the care would have consequences for the patient.

"This is, again, to protect those on Guam who are practicing outside of their fields because of a lack of specialists on island." Terlaje said.

She said another amendment she would propose, to further discourage frivolous litigation, is a provision that would require a determination on whether a plaintiff filed a frivolous suit and impose sanctions on the plaintiff in addition to any sanctions imposed on counsel.

"Currently on Guam law, there is already protections against frivolous lawsuit. But this is going to restate it and allow the courts on their own to make this determination and impose sanctions," Terlaje said.