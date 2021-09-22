Health-related boards taking ‘corrective action’ following transparency violations

The Leon Guerrero-Tenorio administration has confirmed that certain government boards and commissions violated Guam’s recently updated statutes that require public notice before official meetings are held. Corrective actions are being made, according to a legal counsel.

The noncompliance was outlined by Lee Webber, president of the Vigilance Committee to Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero earlier this month. In his letter to the governor, he alleged the government of Guam has repeatedly failed to abide by a new legislative mandate to include detailed meeting agendas in published notices.

The entities Webber said violated the expanded Open Government Law held meetings between Aug. 10 and Sept. 13:

• Guam Regional Transit Authority

• Guam Education Board

• Guam Solid Waste Authority

• Guam Board of Examiners for Pharmacy

• Guam Board of Nurse Examiners

• EMS Commission and EMSC Advisory

• Guam Election Commission

• A.B. Won Pat Guam International Airport Authority

• Guam Visitors Bureau

• Guam Public Library System

• Guam Board of Medical Examiners

• Contractor’s License Board

• Guam Board of Barbering and Cosmetology

Public Law 36-34 voids any action taken by boards or commissions in meetings that don’t offer sufficient detail about discussions that will be included in public meetings.

Although meeting minutes are not available online for all of the alleged violations listed by Webber, the entities mentioned are empowered to grant or suspend professional licenses, order fines to be paid, approve contracts and personnel actions, set operational policy or make financial decisions like taking out loans or bonds.

Leslie Travis, legal counsel to the governor, in a response letter to Webber, said that steps were being taken to address the concerns he brought up.

“We have been informed by the Office of the Attorney General that the health licensing boards are in the process of taking corrective action,” Travis wrote.

She did not disclose which of the several health-related boards were taking action, or what the action was. Webber’s letter has been forwarded to “counsel for the listed entities for review and action if necessary,” she wrote.

The Vigilance Committee is demanding the violations be addressed in open forums, and alongside “formal and explicit withdrawals” of any decisions made in noncompliant meetings.