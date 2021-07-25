Health, safety top parents' back-to-school concerns

Summer break will be over in less than three weeks and with 85% of public school students headed back to campuses across the island, parents are weighing in on what they hope to see when school starts.

The Guam Daily Post spoke with several GDOE students' parents who are eager for the new school year.

“Its time for the kids to return to school, they don’t really learn much from online," parent Tomas Blas said.

It's been nearly two years since many students set foot on a school campus. Because of the pandemic, school doors closed in March of school year 2019-2020.

Last August, students were attending online classes or continued with weekly hardcopy lessons. It wasn't until January 2021 when students were allowed to return to campus. Physical distancing measures limited the capacity of school classrooms and students still weren't attending class five days a week. Other students remained with online or hardcopy learning, as many parents were wary about sending their children to school.

When the new school year begins on Aug. 12, GDOE anticipates 85% of its 28,000 students to return to in-person instruction as compared to 30% enrolled in face-to-face last school year.

The increase in students expected to be on campus in August has caused parents to look closer at health and safety measures in place at the school sites.

“Proper face mask use and temperature checks upon arrival, that’s pretty much it,” said Blas, who is confident in GDOE’s ability to keep children safe from COVID-19.

Classrooms and school buses

GDOE, as well as school bus operations at the Department of Public Works, are watching closely for updated Department of Public Health and Social Services guidelines.

In classrooms, desks have to be placed several feet apart and markings along hallways and benches help promote social distancing among students in between classes.

School buses also have to maintain social distancing, which means every other seat can't be used. Distancing also requires more trips per bus for each bus route. The governor has said signed an executive order lifting certain requirements, including capacity limitations, once 80% of Guam's adults are vaccinated.

DPHSS would have to say how that change would impact schools and school buses.

Hand washing stations

Parents, like Suzanne Techaira, said they want to see more mitigation measures.

“When my daughter started at (Untalan Middle School), I was very surprised to see hand-washing stations at the entries. So, I would like to see more hand-washing stations rather than the constant spraying of hand sanitizer and/or alcohol spray. That causes the hands to be so raw. Then we can actually set up our children with good muscle memory on washing hands,” Techaira said.

Techaira’s children attended GDOE’s summer school program which was geared toward getting students back into the groove of in-person instruction.

“My children got a taste during summer school on what to expect," Techaira said. "We are all still learning how to adapt, so my expectations are not as high. It is all trial and error right now.”

She hopes the return to school will be fun and filled with learning.

“My hopes and expectations are they learn and still have fun. I do not have any concerns as I am sure the teachers and staff are trained to teach our children what they can do and what they can't. And as parents we remind them of the safety precautions,” Techaira said.

Jolene Quichocho has two kids headed back to school, one will attend Tiyan High School and the other Untalan. She would like to see her children return to a safe environment.

"I want to see my children return to a social environment with their peers and teachers once again taking a proactive in-person approach to teaching. As parents we express to our children the importance of sanitizing and COVID-19 safety and would like to see the schools enforce proper sanitizing measures," Quichocho said.