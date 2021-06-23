Hearing: $725M in PUA, abuse of workers' comp program raised

Some 28,000 pandemic-displaced workers would have received $725 million in total federal unemployment aid by next week or roughly nine weeks before the program ends Sept. 4, Guam Department of Labor Director David Dell'Isola told senators Tuesday.

Sen. Joe San Agustin's appropriations committee held a hearing on Guam Labor's proposed fiscal year 2022 budget of $2.972 million, an increase of about $28,000 from fiscal 2021.

However, a great deal of the hearing tackled Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, the single largest federal pandemic funding source for any Guam agency, at a whopping $1.02 billion-plus.

Sen. Joanne Brown lauded Guam Labor for keeping an eye out on individuals who tried to steal from the PUA program, including cases that resulted in court convictions.

Brown, however, said she'd also like to see the department hire a full time workers' compensation program investigator to go after those who abuse the program.

The senator said she's seen "abuse of workers' compensation," including cases in which employees claim they couldn't come to work and claim compensation, but they see them at village fiestas.

Without an investigator, she said these abuses could continue, resulting in a waste of taxpayer money.

Dell'Isola said Guam Labor has been using investigators from other divisions such as from Wage and Hour, if needed, to look into workers' compensation issues.

PUA ending Sept. 4

This week marks a year since workers started receiving PUA, and some senators said it's time Guam developed its own unemployment insurance program to help workers until they find a new job.

Guam's current system vendor for the PUA program provides a number of states with unemployment insurance program systems, but Guam needs to put out a bid if it decides to have its own program tailored to its specific needs, Labor officials said in response to questions from Sen. Sabina Perez.

The U.S. Department of Labor authorized over $1.02 billion for Guam's PUA and Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation programs, while FEMA also gave Guam Lost Wages Assistance funding.

Of the total amount, some $5 million is for administrative costs, while $58.7 million so far has gone to local government taxes, Dell'Isola told senators.

The biweekly unemployment benefits paid out have gone down, from $25 million earlier this year to now $17 million.

The number of recipients also has dropped to about 20,000, Dell'Isola said.

Jobs have opened up, but they're still in the hundreds, not the thousands needed to put most displaced workers back on the job, he said. Most PUA recipients are those with reduced work hours.

As the economy reopens, employers will be able to increase hours for their workers, Dell'Isola said.

Sometime in July, PUA claimants will be required to start showing proof they're actively searching for a job as a condition of continued receipt of PUA.

Dell'Isola said this will help familiarize workers with job searching, ahead of the end of PUA. While the last unemployment date covered by PUA is Sept. 4, the program close-out process could take until June 2022.

He also said his agency has been working closely with the Guam Community College on boot camps for workers to get training for new jobs as PUA comes to an end.

Payments next week

The $725 million in processed unemployment benefits to date includes $17.2 million in aid that was batched Tuesday and should reach workers by next week:

$8.65 million for PUA

$8.5 million for FPUC

$90,000 for LWA

Of this amount, some $1.5 million is for withholding tax.

Most H-2B workers in a decade

Greg Massey, administrator of DOL's Labor's Alien Labor Processing and Certificate Division, told senators that there are about 1,600 H-2B workers on island right now, the highest number in a decade.

He said GDOL estimates some 3,140 H-2B workers in fiscal 2022 because there's pent-up demand for construction workers as military realignment work continues.

Massey said as soon as the U.S. embassy in Manila is back to full speed, Guam could expect the H-2B numbers to increase dramatically.

Senators also received some updates about needed housing facilities for the arrival of more H-2B workers, mostly from the Philippines.

Contractors earlier said military construction projects on Guam could require 4,000 to 6,000 skilled workers by 2023.